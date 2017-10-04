Today's news
Soccer roundup: Mill Valley blanks Lansing; SMNW shuts out Lawrence High
October 4, 2017
Ian Carroll recorded a hat trick to highlight Mill Valley's 10-0 win over Lansing on Tuesday.
Eric Melendez joined Carroll in having a multi-goal game by scoring twice. Bradley Teasley, Brent Stevenson, Jake Ashford, Kamren Lovett and Trent Anderson each added a goal for the Jaguars.
Mill Valley (8-2) will return to Eastern Kansas League play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Blue Valley Southwest.
Shawnee Mission Northwest 2, Lawrence High 0
Josh Sherfy and Henry Fears scored in the first half to guide Shawnee Mission Northwest to a 2-0 win over Lawrence High.
The Cougars (5-7) will play next against Olathe East at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Olathe District Activity Center.
SM East 2, SM North 0
Christian Jespersen scored on a penalty kick and a free kick in the final eight minutes to send Shawnee Mission East past SM North, 2-0.
The Indians (0-10-2) will be back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday at Gardner-Edgerton.
