Soccer roundup: Mill Valley blanks Lansing; SMNW shuts out Lawrence High

Ian Carroll recorded a hat trick to highlight Mill Valley's 10-0 win over Lansing on Tuesday.

Eric Melendez joined Carroll in having a multi-goal game by scoring twice. Bradley Teasley, Brent Stevenson, Jake Ashford, Kamren Lovett and Trent Anderson each added a goal for the Jaguars.

Mill Valley (8-2) will return to Eastern Kansas League play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Blue Valley Southwest.

Shawnee Mission Northwest 2, Lawrence High 0

Josh Sherfy and Henry Fears scored in the first half to guide Shawnee Mission Northwest to a 2-0 win over Lawrence High.

The Cougars (5-7) will play next against Olathe East at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Olathe District Activity Center.

SM East 2, SM North 0

Christian Jespersen scored on a penalty kick and a free kick in the final eight minutes to send Shawnee Mission East past SM North, 2-0.

The Indians (0-10-2) will be back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday at Gardner-Edgerton.