Volleyball roundup: MV rallies past BVN; SMNW coasts past SME; MCA sweeps KCC

Three days removed from falling to Blue Valley North in three sets at the Janice Van Gorp Volleyball Tournament, Mill Valley turned the tables on the top-ranked team in Class 6A by defeating the Mustangs, 22-25, 25-20, 29-27, on Tuesday.

After beginning the season 1-5, the Jaguars have come on strong over the past couple of weeks with sweeps at the Tonganoxie and Emporia triangulars. The improvements from the Jaguars have started to show against tougher Eastern Kansas League competition, as they also defeated Blue Valley Northwest a week and a half ago at the Washburn Rural Invitational.

The Jaguars (9-14) will go for another win against the Huskies when they play host to BV Northwest and Lansing for a home triangular at 5 p.m. Thursday.

SMNW sweeps SM East

Shawnee Mission Northwest continued its dominance on its home court with a sweep of Shawnee Mission East.

The Cougars (23-10, ranked No. 10 in 6A) defeated the Lancers, 25-20, 25-19, 25-8. Northwest has won seven of its last eight, and finished its 10-match homestand with a record of 7-3 — including a first-place finish at the Janice Van Gorp Volleyball Tournament.

The Cougars will take on Olathe West and Gardner-Edgerton at 5 p.m. Thursday in a triangular at Olathe West.

Maranatha upends KC Christian

Maranatha rolled to a three-set sweep of Kansas City Christian — defeating the Panthers, 25-12, 25-7, 25-23.

Addi Pelham paced the Eagles with 10 kills and four digs, and also added four of Maranatha's 18 aces. Elle Bergerhofer led the way with five aces and dished out five assists. Evie Flint and Alyssa Buettner respectively led the Eagles in assists (nine) and blocks (two).

The Eagles (15-4) will return home to take on McLouth at 6 p.m. Thursday.