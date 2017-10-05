St. Joseph Altar Society/Ladies’ Guild Celebrating 125 Years

On Sunday, Nov. 5, the Ladies Guild at St. Joseph Church will host a special celebration of the Altar Society/Ladies Guild’s 125 years in the Parish.



Ladies are invited to attend the Noon Mass in memory of deceased members, and to a luncheon after Mass at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Shawnee.



Past officers will be recognized, and Emily Lopez, lead consultant for the Office of Adult Evangelization for the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas, will be guest speaker.



Ladies wishing to attend the luncheon may call Mary Spruk (913-825-0358) or Marianne Glavinich (913-268-7977).



Seating is limited; attendance is by reservation only, with a deadline of October 20.

The Altar Society was originally formed in 1892 to take care of the altar linens, flowers and candles at St. Joseph Church. The Art & Environment Committee took over those duties when it was organized in the late 1980s to coordinate liturgical environments.



In May 1988 the ladies voted to change the name to Ladies Guild, taking on a new purpose for their dedication and help to the parish. Altar Society records show that in 1893 dues were 10¢ per month; 1893 was the first full year of the Society; first officers were elected in 1894.



An interesting additional duty in the early years was to call on parishioners by horse and buggy in the wide farming community, asking for help with an annual Labor Day picnic held in Hocker Grove Park in Shawnee.

Current Guild dues are $15 per year; $75 for lifetime membership.



Officers are Marianne Glavinich and Pat Young, Co-Presidents; Ella Smith, Secretary; and Linda Bosilevac, Treasurer.