Soccer roundup: De Soto shuts out Louisburg; Maranatha wins fourth straight

Ethan Rodriguez and Carson Brier found the back of the net as De Soto shut out Louisburg, 2-0, on Thursday.

Rodriguez' goal came on a free kick in the 31st minute, and Brier made it 2-0 in the 70th minute after scoring on a penalty kick.

De Soto (8-4) has one six of its last seven matches. The Wildcats will try to keep rolling at 6 p.m. Monday at Ottawa.

Maranatha 3, Piper 1

Maranatha didn't waste much time in extending its winning streak to four matches with a 3-1 victory over Piper.

Aaron Bowlin scored in the first minute to jump-start the Eagles, and Jax Holland and Roland Hou added the other two goals.

The Eagles (5-6) will try to get back to the .500 mark against St. Mary's at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Riverside Park.

Blue Valley Southwest 5, Mill Valley 4

Jake Ashford scored twice in a five-minute span to erase a two-goal deficit in the second half, but Mill Valley fell to Blue Valley Southwest, 5-4.

The Timberwolves jumped out to a 2-0 halftime lead before Brent Stevenson put the Jaguars on the board in the 44th minute. Southwest pushed its lead back to two goals in the 47th, but Isaac Knapp answered a minute later to pull the Jaguars back within one.

Southwest's fourth goal came in the 54th minute, which set the stage for Ashford to tie it up. Ashford found the back of the net in the 61st and 66th minutes, but the Timberwolves scored the game-winner in the 72nd.

The Jaguars (8-3) will play host to Blue Valley West at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Olathe East 1, Shawnee Mission Northwest 0, OT

Olathe East's Landon Steen scored in overtime to hand Shawnee Mission Northwest a 1-0 loss.

The Cougars (5-8) will try to bounce back against Leavenworth at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.

Gardner-Edgerton 1, Shawnee Mission North 0

For the second straight night, Shawnee Mission North shut its opponent out for 70-plus minutes before giving up a late goal, as the Indians lost to Gardner-Edgerton, 1-0.

The Trailblazers broke the scoreless tie with 6:30 remaining.

North (0-11-2) will return to its home turf to take on Olathe East at 7 p.m. Tuesday.