Volleyball roundup: SMNW pushes winning streak to eight; SJA wins two in Omaha

The Shawnee Mission Northwest volleyball team rallied past Olathe West and Gardner-Edgerton in three sets to extend its winning streak to eight straight matches on Thursday.

The Cougars (25-10, ranked No. 9 in Class 6A) toppled Olathe West, 20-25, 25-14, 25-13, and Gardner-Edgerton, 23-25, 25-17, 25-21.

Northwest will be back in action for a road match against SM North at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

St. James upends two top-tier Nebraska teams

St. James defeated Papillion-La Vista and Duchesne in the Midwest Faceoff at Creighton's Sokol Arena.

The Thunder (25-4, No. 1 in 5A) outlasted Papillion La Vista (No. 3 in Nebraska's Class A), 25-21, 18-25, 25-22, and swept Duchesne (No. 6 in Nebraska's Class B), 25-20, 25-19.

St. James will play host to Blue Valley North (No. 3 in 6A) and BV Southwest at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Maranatha sweeps McLouth

Maranatha made quick work of McLouth — defeating the Bulldogs, 25-5, 25-12, 25-13.

Addi Pelham recorded 23 kills to pace the Eagles offensively, while Elizabeth Goodman led Maranatha on the defense with 17 digs. Evie Flint (31 assists), Alyssa Buettner (four blocks) and Mallory Borgan (three aces) also had team-highs for the Eagles.

The Eagles (16-4) will compete in the Atchison tournament on Saturday at Atchison Middle School and Atchison High School. Maranatha will begin pool play at 9:30 a.m. at Atchison Middle School against Maur Hill. The Eagles will then play Spring Hill and Horton to round out pool play.

Mill Valley defeats Lansing, falls to BVNW

Mill Valley earned its second win over a top-two state-ranked team in the past three days after sweeping Lansing (No. 2 in 5A), 26-24, 25-23, at its home triangular.

The Jaguars opened the triangular with a two-set loss to BV Northwest, 25-22, 25-20.

Mill Valley (10-15) could see Lansing again on Saturday at De Soto's Spike Fest tournament, which will also feature De Soto, Baldwin, Basehor-Linwood, Eudora, Gardner-Edgerton, Hayden, Leavenworth and Tonganoxie. Pool play will begin at 8 a.m.

SM North drops two against Olathe East, Olathe South

Shawnee Mission North fell to Olathe East, 25-20, 25-16, and Olathe South, 25-14, 25-17, at its home triangular.

The Indians (3-27) will play next against SM Northwest.