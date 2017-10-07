Football roundup: De Soto blows by Baldwin, improves to 6-0

De Soto's option attack gashed the Baldwin defense for more the 350 yards and six touchdowns, and the defense recorded another shutout in the Wildcats' 42-0 win over the Bulldogs.

Senior Trevor Watts found the end zone on three of his four carries, as he scored three touchdowns for the third consecutive week. Watts racked up 75 yards on the ground and caught two passes for 15 yards.

Leo Oplotnik paced the Wildcats with 97 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Darren Winans added seven carries for 66 yards and a touchdown, and Shane Watts rounded out the scoring with an 8-yard TD run.

Quarterback Bryce Mohl accounted for the Wildcats' longest run of the night on a 61-yard carry. Mohl rushed 83 yards on six attempts, and completed three of his four passes for 22 yards.

The Wildcats notched their third shutout of the season en route to improving to 6-0. Josh Diehl and Jack Barger each had a sack.

De Soto will be back in action at 7 p.m. Friday at Spring Hill.

St. Thomas Aquinas 34, St. James 14

St. James senior running back Jack Petz had another 100-plus-yard rushing game, but it wasn't enough in the Thunder's 34-14 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas.

The Saints (5-1, ranked No. 2 in 5A by Kpreps) surged out to a 34-0 lead on their way to handing the Thunder their first loss. Petz put the Thunder on the board with 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Luke Heller connected with Connor Weltmer on a 10-yard touchdown pass in the fourth for the Thunder's other score.

Petz paced St. James with 102 yards on 18 carries.

The Thunder (5-1, No. 4 in 5A) will try to bounce back against Kapaun Mt. Carmel at 7 p.m. Friday at Mill Valley.

Uniontown 34, Maranatha 26

Maranatha couldn't get its offense going in the second half of its 34-26 loss to Uniontown.

Uniontown outscored Maranatha, 22-0, after the break.

The Eagles (1-5) will play next against Atchison County Community at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph's Catholic School.

Leavenworth 17, Shawnee Mission North 7

Shawnee Mission North made it a one-score game in the fourth quarter, but wasn't able to get over the hump in a 17-7 loss to Leavenworth.

The Indians (1-5) will play host to SM Northwest at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Bishop Miege 54, Mill Valley 21

In a matchup between defending state champions, Mill Valley was unable to keep pace with Bishop Miege in a 54-21 loss to the Stags.

The Stags (6-0, No. 1 in 4A-I) jumped out to a 41-0 halftime lead.

The Jaguars (2-4) will try to get back on track against Blue Valley North at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Blue Valley District Athletic Complex-Switzer.