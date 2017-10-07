Nugent, defense send SMNW past SMS, 7-6

— The topic of females working in the sport of football was in the national spotlight this week following sexist comments made by Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton to Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue in a press conference on Wednesday.

Rodrigue asked Newton how much he has enjoyed watching wide receiver Devin Funchess become stronger with his routes. Newton began his response by saying, "It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes.”

While Rodrigue did not view Newton's response as a joking matter, Shawnee Mission Northwest senior Megan Nugent displayed for the second straight week that females not only have knowledge about football, but they can play it, too.

After making all five of her extra points last week against SM West, Nugent's PAT in the fourth quarter ended up being the difference in the Cougars' 7-6 road win over SM South on Friday.

"It's incredible," Nugent said. "They have so much support for me and they're so kind. It's a lot of fun."

Nugent, who is an all-state soccer player and a guard on the girls basketball team, went from manager to player after Tristan McCreight was sidelined with a concussion against the Vikings. While McCreight returned to action for kickoff and punting duties on Friday, Black still sent Nugent out to kick the Cougars' lone extra point attempt against the Raiders.

"She's always ready. She's just another athlete that's around," said Black of Nugent. "I forget sometimes the fact that she's a girl. She's a really good kicker and she went in there and made the big extra point tonight when we needed it."

The SM Northwest senior said that the past two weeks have been pretty surreal ever since Black asked her to bring her cleats to practice. Nugent credited assistant coach Blake Lindenman for helping teach her the ropes, but noted that she's also been able to lean a lot on her soccer experience, too.

"It's pretty much the same thing with the side of your foot and then kick the bottom of the ball and just kick it through the posts," Nugent said with a smile. "That's pretty much it."

Nugent's extra point with eight minutes remaining came after junior quarterback Spencer Stewart found the end zone on a 1-yard keeper. Stewart entered Friday's contest as the Class 6A leader in passing yards, but wasn't able to develop much chemistry with his receivers due to penalties, dropped passes and overthrown balls.

The Cougars were unable to capitalize on good field position throughout the night, but Stewart couldn't wait to take the field after the SM Northwest defense set up an easy scoring opportunity. Senior defensive lineman John Hanneman forced a fumble inside the SM South 10-yard line, and linebacker Jack Merritt was there to recover it at the 1.

"The defense stepped it up all game. Offense, we were kind of slow so the defense picked us up," Stewart said. "When they got the fumble on the 1-yard line. I was really hyped about that to be able to run that in and get us the touchdown."

Merritt was convinced that he had scored on the fumble recovery, but that didn't matter to him after the game. The most important thing to Merritt was that the Cougars moved back to the .500 mark at 3-3 with their second straight victory.

"My first thought was getting into the end zone to help us get that W," Merritt said. "Although I didn't get that, my teammates helped me get that W and we came out on top tonight."

The SM Northwest defense set the tone on the game's opening drive by pushing the Raiders back 12 yards between their first two plays. Senior Dylan Brunner recorded a 9-yard tackle-for-loss on the first play from scrimmage.

Outside of Jack Roberts' 22-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Carpenter with 2:24 left in the first half, the SM Northwest secondary held the Raiders' passing attack in check. The Cougars held SM South to 139 yards of total offense, and had two fourth-quarter takeaways. Floyd Martin added an interception to go along with Merritt's fumble recovery.

"They won the football game. We were never in the game offensively," Black said. "We couldn't get anything going and struggled immensely. The huge play down here where we sack him and then he fumbles — it's just 100 percent a defensive win without a doubt."

While Black was proud of how the Cougars executed on defense and special teams, he made no bones about it that the SM Northwest offense would have to get rolling in order for a strong finish to the regular season.

"We need to get our offense back on track, and we feel like special teams are improving now that Tristan is back with kickoff and punt," Black said. "We've got to be able to put all three phases of the game together as we move forward."

After posting back-to-back 1-8 seasons, the Cougars are striving to finish with a winning record for the first time since 2010. While the Cougars are happy with where they are at, they realize that they still need to take care of business against SM North (7 p.m. Thursday) and Olathe North (7 p.m. Oct. 20) the next two weeks in order to get a high seed for the playoffs.

"From the past years and us being 1-8, not having a very successful season, it's great to see a team finally come together and really becoming a team — more of a family, I would say," Merritt said.

Although Nugent has enjoyed contributing to the Cougars' 3-3 start, the family atmosphere is what she has enjoyed most during her time as a manager and kicker this season.

"All of their support and all of their kindness is so fun," Nugent said. "They just make everything so much more fun."

Nugent had been a manager with several of her basketball teammates — including Rachel Seibold, Sarah Petersen, Jordann Nachbar and Megan Hanson. After making her first extra point against SM West, the first person to great Nugent on the sideline was Nachbar with a celebratory side-bump.

"Honestly it's so cool to see Megan kicking it and just being a female in a boys sport," Nachbar said. "When she makes it, it's like the hypest thing ever."