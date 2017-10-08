Regional tennis roundup: 15 area players qualify for state

The St. James Academy tennis team won Saturday's Class 5A regional tournament at De Soto, and qualified all six of its players for state.

Meredith Bierbaum and Tara Devine won the doubles championship over Jillian Kubicki and Ryan Starkey, 6-3, 6-2, in an all-St. James final. Catherine Rieke and Gabbi Taylor finished second and fourth, respectively, in singles.

Mill Valley finished as the runner-up behind third-place finishes from Sophie Lecuru and the doubles team of Anika Roy and Ellie Schaffer. Lecuru won the third-place singles match over Taylor, 6-2, 6-3. Roy and Schaffer rallied past Black/Law of St. Thomas Aquinas, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, to take third in doubles.

De Soto's Issa Sullivan won the singles title with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Rieke. Sullivan led the Wildcats to fourth place. Sullivan will join the Mill Valley trio and St. James at the 5A state tournament Friday and Saturday at Maize South.

Maranatha trio state-bound

Maranatha tennis players Emma Prowell, Mattie Schoenfeld and Alayna Marmon all punched their tickets to the Class 3-2-1A state tournament at Saturday's regional at Hillsboro.

Prowell finished fifth in singles, and Schoenfeld and Marmon achieved the same feat in doubles. Prowell upended Sabetha's Savanna Ostoff, 6-2, 6-0, before falling, 6-0, 6-0, to top-seeded Lilly McNeill of Kansas City Christian in the second round. She then was put in the difficult situation of facing her teammate, Briana Adcock, with a state berth on the line. Prowell prevailed for a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Adcock, and followed it up with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 win against Sabetha's Kirsten Wenger in the fifth-place match.

Schoenfeld and Marmon found themselves in a do-or-die scenario in their first-round match against Wabaunsee's Oliver/Schreiner. The Maranatha doubles duo outlasted Oliver/Schreiner, 6-3, 1-6 (10-3) in a tiebreaker to avoid an early exit. Schoenfeld and Marmon then lost to Perry-Lecompton's Folks/Worthington, 6-3, 6-4, in the second round to move to the consolation matches.

The Maranatha tandem easily clinched its trip to state with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Maple/Vogel of St. Mary's Colgan before defeating Sabetha's Menold/Wertenberger, 6-4, 6-1, for fifth place.

The 3-2-1A state tournament will take place on Friday and Saturday at the Harmon Park Tennis Complex in Prairie Village.

Oliver, Crowe lead Cougars

Shawnee Mission Northwest senior Lily Oliver and sophomore Michaela Crowe both qualified for the Class 6A state tennis tournament after placing third and sixth, respectively, in the singles bracket at the regional at the College Boulevard Activity Center.

The SM Northwest singles players won their first matches easily before facing each in second round. Oliver coasted to a 6-0, 6-0 win to earn a berth to the state tournament and a spot in the semifinals. Oliver lost to Olathe East's Michaela Magee, 6-1, 6-0, but bounced back to defeat Free State's Kate Piper, 6-2, 6-1, in the third-place match.

After losing to Oliver, Crowe had to win her next match against Free State's Andie Veeder. Crowe pulled through with a 6-0, 6-4 victory to qualify for state for the first time. The SM Northwest sophomore then lost in the fifth-place match to Olathe North's Naima Patel.

Melissa Schmidt and Katherine Strohm led the Cougars in the doubles bracket with a record of 1-2.

The 6A state tournament will be held on Friday and Saturday at the Riverside Tennis Complex in Wichita.