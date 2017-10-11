Today's news
Annual safety event to take place Saturday
October 11, 2017
A safety fair is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Little Monkey Bizness, 12219 Shawnee Mission Pkwy.
It will feature the following organizations: Shawnee Police Department and K-9 team, the Shawnee Fire Department, Sunflower House, Shawnee Modern Dentistry, JFD Water, Small Cakes, Swickard Chiropractic, and Shawnee Community Service.
Meteorologist Gary Lezak will have a book signing from 10-11:30 am.
Purchase of his book will be $19.95 with 10 percent of proceeds going to Sunflower House and KVC.
