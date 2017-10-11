Annual safety event to take place Saturday

A safety fair is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Little Monkey Bizness, 12219 Shawnee Mission Pkwy.

It will feature the following organizations: Shawnee Police Department and K-9 team, the Shawnee Fire Department, Sunflower House, Shawnee Modern Dentistry, JFD Water, Small Cakes, Swickard Chiropractic, and Shawnee Community Service.

Meteorologist Gary Lezak will have a book signing from 10-11:30 am.

Purchase of his book will be $19.95 with 10 percent of proceeds going to Sunflower House and KVC.