Maranatha upsets No. 1 Heritage Christian; SJA, DHS, SMNW record sweeps

The Maranatha Christian Academy volleyball team knocked off Class 2A's top-ranked Heritage Christian in straight sets, 25-17, 25-18, 25-23, on Tuesday.

Addi Pelham recorded a double-double for the Eagles (20-7) with 16 kills and 11 digs, and added two blocks.

Pelham was one of four Eagles with at least nine digs. Libero Mallory Borgan led the way with 19 digs, and Elizabeth Goodman and Debra Zuniga chipped in nine apiece. Goodman stuffed the stat sheet with five aces, two assists, two blocks and a kill to go along with her nine digs.

Evie Flint dished out 21 assists and notched two aces.

The Eagles will take on Eudora and Turner in a triangular at 6 p.m. Thursday at Eudora.

St. James wins home triangular

St. James Academy picked up two victories on its home court after defeating Blue Valley Southwest, 25-14, 25-18, and BV North (No. 3 in 6A), 25-22, 25-19.

The Thunder (27-4, ranked No. 1 in 5A) have won eight straight matches. St. James will be back in action at 5 p.m. Thursday at St. Teresa's.

SMNW sweeps SMN

Shawnee Mission Northwest rolled past SM North, 25-11, 25-21, 25-7, to extend its winning streak to nine matches.

Shawnee Mission Northwest (26-10, No. 9 in 6A) will play host to Lansing (No. 2 in 5A) and SM West at 5 p.m. Thursday.

North will go for its fourth win of the season at 5 tonight against Turner in a home match.

De Soto ousts Ottawa

De Soto pushed its winning streak to seven matches after sweeping Ottawa, 25-16, 25-15, 25-10.

The Wildcats (29-3, No. 4 in 5A) will square off against two top 10 teams in Bishop Miege (No. 8 in 4A-I) and Hayden (No. 1 in 4A-II) at 5 p.m. Thursday at Miege.

MV defeats Miege, falls to Aquinas

Mill Valley swept Miege, 25-15, 25-17, before falling to St. Thomas Aquinas (No. 7 in 5A) in three sets, 19-25, 25-22, 13-25.

The Jaguars (13-18) will remain on the road for a non-league match against Olathe South at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.