Shawnee student receives research award

This fall, 13 University of Kansas students will receive Undergraduate Research Awards. UGRA recipients receive a $1,000 scholarship for support as they work on mentored research and creative projects.

Students apply for UGRAs by writing a four-page proposal under the guidance of a research mentor. Faculty reviewers evaluate the applications based on the merit of the applicant’s proposal, the applicant’s academic record and a recommendation from the mentor.

Brooks Danahy, a senior from Shawnee majoring in chemical engineering, is one of those recipients. Her project is titled, “Characterization of Melting Point Depression and Phase Change Behavior in Ionic Liquid + Compressed Gas Systems.”