Soccer roundup: Maranatha, De Soto earn 3-0 victories

Daniel Fuller recorded a hat trick to power the Maranatha Christian Academy soccer team past Barstow, 3-0, on Tuesday.

Fuller also scored the lone goal in Maranatha's 1-0 win over St. Mary's on Monday.

The Eagles (7-6) will try to extend their winning streak to seven matches at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Van Horn.

De Soto 3, Ottawa 0

De Soto shut out Ottawa, 3-0, to win for the seventh time in its last eight matches.

The Wildcats (9-4) will try to keep rolling at 6 p.m. Thursday at Paola.

Blue Valley West 4, Mill Valley 3

Mill Valley's comeback fell just short in a 4-3 loss to Blue Valley West.

After being deadlocked at halftime, BV West scored three goals in a nine-minute span to take a 4-1 lead. Mill Valley rallied in the final 10 minutes with goals from Jake Ashford and Ian Carroll, but were unable to find an equalizer. Carroll scored twice to lead Mill Valley.

Mill Valley (8-4) will take on BV North at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Blue Valley District Athletic Complex-Switzer.

Olathe East 2, Shawnee Mission North 0

Shawnee Mission North suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Olathe East.

The Indians (0-12-2) will play next at 7 p.m. Thursday at Leavenworth.

St. James drops two in St. Louis

St. James fell to O'Fallon Township, 3-0, on Friday and DeSmet Jesuit, 2-0, on Saturday in St. Louis.

The Thunder (3-9-1) will play BV Northwest at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Bishop Miege.