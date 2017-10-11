Two Shawnee students chosen for Quest

Kansas State University has selected 30 freshmen to become members of Quest, the freshman honorary.

Quest works to develop freshmen leaders through campus involvement.

From touring the athletic facilities, enjoying lunch at the university president’s home, connecting with student leaders across campus to giving back through service opportunities in Manhattan, Quest provides freshmen leaders with the tools necessary to give back to the Kansas State University family.

Shawnee students Ariana Coker, majoring in life sciences and pre-medicine, and Carlie Yunger, majoring in biology and pre-health, were among the selected.