De Soto boys cross country wins Frontier League meet; DHS girls second

The De Soto boys cross country had three runners finish in the top 10 — including champion Sam Hubert — as the Wildcats won the Frontier League meet on Thursday at the Baldwin City Golf Course.

Hubert clocked in with a winning time of 16:56.76, and Andre VanMeerhaeghe and Graham Hudelson followed in third and seventh with respective times of 17:24.63 and 17:54.53. Sophomore Jack Loomis joined Hubert, VanMeerhaeghe and Hudelson in the top 20 by finishing 19th with a time of 18:54.59.

De Soto edged Ottawa by six points to win the meet.

The De Soto girls squad narrowly missed out on making it a sweep for the Wildcats after finishing second by two points to Baldwin.

The Wildcats also had a trio of runners finish in the top 10 of the girls race in freshman Jordan Zade (third place, time of 20:45.86), senior Gabby Collins (sixth, 21:12.72) and freshman Nicole Schottler (eighth, 21:26.38). Sophomore LaMyah Ricks was close behind in 11th with a time of 21:34.43, and junior Alyssa Perry and sophomore Erin Pickert finished in the top 20 after clocking in at 22:25.41 and 22:26.29 to take 18th and 19th, respectively.

De Soto will compete in the Class 5A regional on Oct. 21 at Blue Valley Southwest. The girls race will start at 10 a.m., followed by the boys at 10:45 a.m. The top three teams will qualify for the state meet on Oct. 28 at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, along with the top-five finishers from non-qualifying teams.