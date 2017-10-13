SMNW girls golf qualifies for state; SMN’s Killeen state-bound

The Shawnee Mission Northwest girls golf team finished third at Thursday's Class 6A regional to qualify for the state tournament.

Senior Cassie Gomer led the way for the Cougars after firing a round of 88 to take eighth place. Senior Camille Haley and junior Sydney Heinkenseifken tied for 16th with rounds of 105, and senior Maggie Congrove rounded out the top 20 with a score of 114.

Freshman Julie Johnson (22nd place, round of 116) and senior Melanie Ebner (tied for 26th, 133) completed the state-qualifying squad for the Cougars.

Shawnee Mission North junior Katlyn Killeen punched her ticket to state for the third straight year to lead the Indians. Killeen carded a round of 95, which was good for 10th place.

Killeen will join the Cougars at the 6A state tournament on Monday at Mariah Hills Golf Course in Dodge City.

Shawnee Mission East won the regional by 64 strokes over Blue Valley North.