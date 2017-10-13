Soccer roundup: De Soto, Mill Valley, SMNW earn victories

The De Soto soccer team won its fourth straight match after shutting out Paola, 5-0, on Thursday.

Carlos Nava Ramirez, Ben Lamar, Ethan Rodriguez, James Henggeler and Adam Lee all scored for De Soto.

The Wildcats (10-4) will go for their ninth win in 10 matches at 6 p.m. Monday against Baldwin at DHS.

Mill Valley 3, Blue Valley North 2

Mill Valley trailed for most of the night, but pulled ahead in the final 10 minutes for a 3-2 win over Blue Valley North.

Ricardo Araujo put the Jaguars on the board with 30 minutes to play to tie it up at 1-1. The Mustangs reclaimed the lead five minutes later, but the Jaguars went on to have the last laugh. Nick Franklin pulled the Jaguars level with 13 minutes to play, and Ian Carroll scored the game-winner with eight minutes remaining to send Mill Valley past BV North.

The Jaguars (9-4) will play host to Free State at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Shawnee Mission Northwest 1, Olathe West 0

In its first game in back-to-back days, Shawnee Mission Northwest edged Olathe West, 1-0.

The Cougars (6-8) will try to keep rolling at 7 tonight against Leavenworth at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.

Blue Valley Northwest 4, St. James 2

Blue Valley Northwest pulled away in the second half to hand St. James a 4-2 setback.

The Thunder and Mustangs were tied at 2-2 at halftime.

St. James (3-10-1) will try to bounce back at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rockhurst.

Leavenworth 2, Shawnee Mission North 0

Shawnee Mission North suffered its second 2-0 loss of the week after falling to Leavenworth.

The Indians (0-13-2) will play again on Tuesday. Their opponent is to be determined.

Van Horn 5, Maranatha 0

Maranatha's six-game winning streak was snapped after a 5-0 loss to an undefeated Van Horn team.

The Eagles (7-7) will be back in action at 4:30 p.m. Monday for a home match against Bishop Ward.