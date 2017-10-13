St. James girls XC wins EKL meet; MV boys finish as league runners-up

— The St. James Academy girls cross country team continued its winning ways with a first-place finish at the Eastern Kansas League meet on Thursday at Johnson County Community College.

The Thunder placed five runners in the top 20 to post a team score of 46, and edged Blue Valley North by seven points for first.

"Everyone did as well as I think they possibly could, and we all worked super hard," sophomore Sarah Murrow said. "Everyone is just really happy with the way it went."

Murrow led the way for the Thunder with a fourth-place time of 18:59.2. The St. James sophomore picked a few runners off in the second half of the race to move into the top five.

The duo of sophomore Katie Moore and freshman Mary O'Connor packed up to take seventh and eighth, respectively, with times of 19:18 and 19:21.3. Senior Mary Goetz and sophomore Hannah Robinson rounded out the Thunder's top five after placing 11th and 16th with respective times of 19:43.7 and 20:11.8.

The EKL meet served as a small preview of the competition that Thunder will see at regionals on Oct. 21 at Blue Valley Southwest. Fellow EKL schools Mill Valley, St. Thomas Aquinas and BV Southwest — which placed third through fifth at the league meet — will join St. James at the regional along with De Soto, Turner, Olathe West and Pittsburg.

The top three teams will qualify for the Class 5A state meet, which will take place on Oct. 28 at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence. Top first five finishers on non-qualify teams will also advance to the state meet.

"It should be exciting," Murrow said. "You never know what to expect in those kind of races, too."

Nelson, Koca pace Mill Valley girls

The Mill Valley girls were once again led by the tandem of senior Britton Nelson and Morgan Koca, who placed ninth and 10th, respectively, after clocking in at 19:22.7 and 19:28.7.

"I think that always helps when you have someone to help push you, who you know you can train with and you know you can trust to get you through it," Nelson said. "It's always like a friendly reminder that you're not alone and that it's a team effort. I think that really helps."

While Nelson and Koca were able to pack up, the Mill Valley senior said one of the goals for the Jaguars going into regionals will be cutting down on the gaps between their other runners.

"I think from this meet collectively, we definitely have room to improve as a team with all of our best efforts," Nelson said. "I think that will really motivate us for the next two weeks to come."

Junior Delaney Kemp and freshman Molly Ricker joined Nelson and Koca in the top 25. Kemp crossed the finish line in 19:49.8 to take 13th place, while Ricker followed in 22nd with a time of 20:27.9.

Haynes leads MV boys to second

Mill Valley also had a pair of runners finish in the top 10 of the varsity boys race between junior Greg Haynes and sophomore Jack Terry. Haynes finished fourth with a time of 16:34.8, and Terry was close behind in seventh after clocking in at 16:34.8.

"I feel pretty good. My goal today was to come out and try to get top three, so I just missed it," Haynes said. "I kind of fell off from the front pack a little bit before the two mile and then at the end I just tried to fight hard and tried to get up there somehow at the end."

Haynes and Terry led the Jaguars to second place in the team standings behind champion St. Thomas Aquinas. The Saints won the meet with 37 points, while the Jaguars took second with 61.

"I think we ran really good. I think it gives us a really good point of where we're at," Haynes said. "It just puts us that much closer to Aquinas going into regionals and state, so we're feeling pretty confident."

With Aquinas having won three straight state titles, the Saints have served as the benchmark for the Jaguars and everyone else in 5A in recent years. Haynes tried to keep pace with Aquinas front-runner Ethan Marshall, who won the race with a time of 15:47.1.

"He's really good this year," said Haynes of Marshall. "I know that he's going for a state title, so I know that if I can stay with him that he can definitely pull me to a good time and a good place."

The Jaguars placed six runners in the top 25, as sophomore Darius Hightower (14th place, time of 16:45) and seniors Tyler Coad (17th, 16:51.7), Justin Grega (19th, 16:55.7) and Mitch Dervin (21st, 17:02) followed Haynes and Terry.

SJA's Moore finishes as league runner-up

While Marshall separated himself from the pack, St. James junior Jack Moore ran to a personal-best time of 16:06.7 to finish in second place.

"That was a huge PR for me," Moore said. "The whole team came out here and had a good showing. It felt really good."

Moore has been the top runner for the Thunder throughout the season, but he still had a point to prove to himself going into the league meet. He felt he did that on Thursday, which gave some additional confidence going into regionals.

"I wanted to stick in the front for sure because I knew I was capable of it," Moore said. "It was finally good to see that I was able to do it."

Junior John Matulis joined Moore in the top 10 after placing eighth with a time of 16:35.1. Senior Charlie Wallace placed 16th after clocking in at 16:50.4, and sophomore Harry Tjaden rounded out the top 25 with a time of 17:30.3 to help the Thunder to third place. Moore has said throughout the season that the Thunder's top goal is to qualify for state as a team for the first time in school history, and he believes that their showing at the EKL meet bodes well for them to be able to do that.

"It's great because last year we thought we had made huge improvements from the year before that and then just to see us now and where we've come, it's been incredible," Moore said.