Volleyball roundup: SMNW, DHS sweep triangulars; SJA, MV, SMN win

The Shawnee Mission Northwest volleyball team ended its regular season in style with sweeps of Lansing and SM West on Thursday.

The Cougars (28-10, ranked No. 9 in 6A) defeated Lansing (No. 5 in 5A), 25-23, 25-23, before making quick work of SM West, 25-14, 25-13. With the victories over the Lions and Vikings, the Cougars extended their winning streak to 11.

Northwest will try to clinch its second straight trip to the state tournament at sub-state on Oct. 21 at Lawrence High.

De Soto notches second straight 30-win season

De Soto won the Bishop Miege triangular with sweeps of Miege and Topeka Hayden.

The Wildcats (31-3, No. 2 in 5A) topped Miege, 25-21, 31-29, and edged Hayden (No. 1 in 4A-II), 25-22, 25-20.

De Soto has won nine straight matches entering its regular season finale against Spring Hill, which will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at DHS.

St. James stymies St. Teresa's

St. James pushed its winning streak to nine after defeating St. Teresa's, 25-11, 25-22.

The Thunder (28-4, No. 1 in 5A) will be back in action at the Michelle Smith Classic on Saturday at St. Thomas Aquinas.

Mill Valley ousts Olathe South

Mill Valley rolled to a 25-16, 25-20 victory in a non-league match against Olathe South.

The Jaguars (14-18) will play host to Gardner-Edgerton at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

SM North trips up Turner

Shawnee Mission North defeated Turner in straight sets, 25-13, 25-12, 25-14, on Wednesday.

The Indians (4-28) will play next at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at SM South.

Maranatha goes 1-1 at Eudora triangular

Maranatha split its matches at the Eudora triangular — sweeping Turner, 25-10, 25-8, and falling to Eudora (No. 10 in 4A-I), 25-17, 28-26.

The Eagles (21-8) will return to the court at 5 p.m. Tuesday for the Jackson Heights triangular.