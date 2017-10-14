Football roundup: SMNW, Mill Valley, Maranatha pick up wins in Week Seven

After struggling to find success through the air last week against Shawnee Mission South, the SM Northwest passing attack was firing on all cylinders from the first play from scrimmage in Thursday's 63-13 win over SM North.

Junior quarterback Spencer Stewart connected with senior wide receiver Hayden Goodpaster for a 65-yard touchdown pass, and the Cougars were off and rolling. Stewart and Goodpaster hooked up again midway through the second quarter for another touchdown to help the Cougars to a 42-6 halftime lead. Stewart's third touchdown pass went to Caleb Johnson on a 42-yard strike.

The Cougars had a balanced effort on the ground with two rushing touchdowns from BJ Harvey and one apiece from Stewart, Jaime Alexander and John Hanneman. The SM Northwest defense chipped in on the scoring with a pick six from Charles Brockmann.

Northwest won its third straight game to improve to 4-3 going into its regular season finale at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 against Olathe North at SM North.

The Indians (1-6) will wrap up their regular season against Olathe South at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Olathe District Activity Center.

Mill Valley 35, Blue Valley North 30

Brody Flaming accounted for all five Mill Valley touchdowns, as he threw for two and ran for three more, in the Jaguars' 35-30 win over Blue Valley North on Thursday.

Flaming connected with Matty Wittenauer to tie it up at 7-7 late in the first quarter. The Mustangs reclaimed the lead with a field goal, but Flaming answered with two touchdown run to give the Jaguars a 21-10 halftime lead.

Flaming kept on rolling with a 71-yard touchdown run to open the scoring in the second half. The Mustangs battled back with 13 unanswered points to cut Mill Valley's lead to 28-23, but Flaming pushed the Jaguars' advantage back to double digits with a touchdown pass to Logan Talley with just more than seven minutes remaining.

North scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to pull back with five points, but it was too little, too late.

The Jaguars (3-4) snapped a three-game losing streak, and will try to end the regular season at .500 when they play at 7 p.m. Friday at Gardner-Edgerton.

Maranatha 40, Atchison County Community 28

Nate Burdette completed 13 of his 25 passes for 238 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, and added nine carries for 110 yards and another score to lead Maranatha Christian Academy to a 40-28 win over Atchison County Community on Friday.

All three of Burdette's touchdown passes went to Brock West, who hauled in 11 catches for 219 yards. Andrew Fortin also found the end zone on a 15-yard run.

The Eagles were also active on defense with three inceptions. Burdette, Caleb O'Neal and Gabe Wiley each had an interception. Wiley returned his for a touchdown.

Maranatha (2-5) will play next against Maur Hill Prep at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph's Catholic School.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 28, St. James 27, OT

Kapaun Mt. Carmel handed St. James its second straight loss — edging the Thunder, 28-27, in overtime.

Jack Moellers scored on a 10-yard touchdown run a minute into the second quarter to put the Thunder on the board first. Jack Petz then added a 2-yard touchdown run with five seconds left in the first half, but Nick Ingolia's extra point hit the post.

The Thunder still led 13-0 going into the fourth quarter, but the Crusaders charged in front with two touchdowns in less than six minutes. St. James answered on the ensuing drive with a 21-yard pass from Moellers to Will Sharpton. The duo hooked up again for the two-point conversion to put the Thunder up 21-14 with 3:29 remaining.

Kapaun tied it up, though, with a 3-yard touchdown run with 31 seconds left, and it went to overtime deadlocked at 21-21.

The Crusaders took the momentum right into overtime with a 10-yard touchdown pass on the first play of their first possession. The Thunder answered with another 2-yard touchdown run from Petz, but Ingolia's extra point was blocked.

Petz led the Thunder with 101 yards on 28 carries. Mason Dunsmore corralled three catches 93 yards to pace the St. James receiving corps.

St. James (5-2) will wrap up its regular season against Blue Valley West at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Blue Valley District Athletic Complex-Switzer.