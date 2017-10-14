Watts leads De Soto in 52-7 win over Spring Hill

— De Soto senior Trevor Watts hasn't had a problem finding the end zone over the past month, but he still had a point that he needed to prove to himself going into Friday's game against Spring Hill.

After scoring three touchdowns in three straight contests, Watts wanted to take his game to another level. Watts achieved that in just one half of playing time, as he scored four touchdowns — two rushing and two receiving — to lead the Wildcats to a 52-7 rout of the Broncos.

"Tonight was a big accomplishment for me. My goal was to get over three since the past three weeks I've had three touchdowns," Watts said. "Getting four in the first half was definitely huge. I'm definitely excited about it. I'm just looking forward to next week."

Watts only had seven touches on offense, but finished with two carries for 83 yards and five catches for 93 yards. The De Soto senior also nearly returned a punt for a touchdown.

"He's a phenomenal player and he keeps surprising me every week with what he can do," said De Soto coach Brian King of Watts. "We see it in practice all of the time and we understand that if we can give him the ball in space, he's a really tough matchup for a lot of defenses. We need to keep utilizing him and find ways to get him the ball. He's a phenomenal playmaker."

With the Wildcats (7-0, ranked No. 2 in Class 4A-I by Kpreps) leading 49-0 at halftime, Watts and several other starters had the chance to watch the rest of the game from the sidelines. The starters haven't had to play much in the second half this season for the Wildcats with outscoring opponents 296-43 through seven games. Watts has found a lot of enjoyment from the sidelines, though, while watching his younger brother, Shane Watts. Shane had two carries for seven yards against Spring Hill, and had a touchdown last week against Baldwin.

"It's amazing. Watching my brother play, especially at the varsity level, for my whole family it's just something that we really appreciate," Trevor said. "They love watching both of us, and I love him."

Trevor corralled two of the three touchdown passes thrown by Bryce Mohl. The senior quarterback also hit Connor Strouse for a 65-yard touchdown toss.

"It's great to have him healthy this year, for sure," said Trevor of his quarterback. "These past two games (having) zero turnovers, it's just been really nice. Bryce is throwing the rock great."

Ethan Rodriguez's 26-yard field goal accounted for De Soto's only second-half points to push the lead to 52-0. The Wildcats almost notched their fourth shutout of the season, but the Broncos broke through with four minutes remaining with an 81-yard touchdown pass from Corbyn Myers to Connor Zorn.

Despite the late touchdown, King was beaming with pride about the effort from his defense. Brayden Brummer led the De Soto defense with a 50-yard pick six.

"Our defense played really, really well on the run game and the pass game," King said. "I was really happy for them and excited for what they did. Coach (Joel) Thaemert does a phenomenal job getting those guys prepared."

While King deflected the credit of the team's success to his staff and players, the De Soto coach was named the Kansas City Chiefs High School Coach of the Week award last week.

"That just gives us as a program more attention, but at the same time it gives us more energy and excitement," Watts said. "He's a great coach and I love everything he does. We're excited to be Wildcats right now."

Along with improving to 7-0, the Wildcats won the first of their three district games. King knows that his team's biggest challenge of the season is coming up on Friday against three-time defending state champion Bishop Miege. The Stags (7-0, No. 1 in 4A-I) defeated Eudora, 63-7, in their first district game.

"We've been really coming on strong. I think we understand it more and more every week," King said. "The mind-set going in like you heard in the post-game talk there was control the things we control — that's our physicality, our execution and our character that we're going to compete with. If we do those things, I think we can do some great things."

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Bishop Miege.