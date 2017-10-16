St. James girls tennis wins first state title in school history

— St. James Academy senior Catherine Rieke has never been one to show much emotion on the tennis court, but after her three-set victory over De Soto sophomore Issa Sullivan in the third-place match of the Class 5A state tournament on Sunday at Maize South, she let it all out.

Rieke flashed a big smile to her teammates, friends, family members and coaches, but that was just the beginning of an exciting series of events for the St. James senior. As Rieke walked off the court, St. James head coach Amy Fangman broke the news to her players that the Thunder senior's victory was icing on the cake for the team's first state title in school history. Rieke embraced in a long, tearful hug with Fangman before joining another big hug with teammates Gabbi Taylor, Meredith Bierbaum, Tara Devine, Ryan Starkey and Jillian Kubicki and several other SJA students.

"This was the end of my high school tennis career. It was a long one — four years," Rieke said after her 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 win over Sullivan, who she had lost to in the regional final and in the Mill Valley Invitational. "After I won that last point I was really emotional, but a good emotional. It was a lot of fun."

Sunday marked the end of a long tournament to close out those four years for Rieke, too. While Rieke and all five of her St. James teammates advanced to play on Saturday, it was ironically the thunder and lightning that rolled in to cause play to be suspended to Sunday. Rieke was one of the players who was affected the most by the delay, as she was coming on strong in the semifinals against Kapaun Mt. Carmel freshman Clara Whitaker. The St. James senior dropped the first set, 6-2, but bounced back to win the second by the same score before the tournament was called for the day.

When action resumed Sunday morning, Whitaker won the decisive third set, 6-2, before defeating Bishop Carroll's Brittany Steven in three sets in the final.

Although Rieke had the goal of being a state champion after being the 5A runner-up last year, she knew that the standings were still tight between St. James, Kapaun and Carroll going into her match against Sullivan. Rieke built a 4-1 lead in the first set, but saw it slip away.

After dropping the first set, reality set in a little bit for Rieke that she needed to dig deep in order to go out as a winner in her final tournament for the Thunder. With Sullivan sporting a strong serve, Rieke was up for the challenge with difficult returns. She had a little extra juice behind her groundstrokes to win the final two sets.

"She's been our team captain for the last three years. When she dropped that first set, we had a little talk and she said, 'This is for my team,'" said Fangman of Rieke. "She said she was going to work hard all the way to the end for the team — win or lose. She was going to fight like a dog 'til the end."

Out of the top-12 finishers in singles, Rieke was one of only three seniors. Rieke credited talented underclassmen like Whitaker, Sullivan, Mill Valley freshman and her own teammate in Taylor for pushing her to the limit during her senior campaign. Taylor placed seventh after a 9-1 win over Maize junior Lillie Williams to earn the highest finish from a St. James freshman at state in school history.

"Gabbi reminds me a lot of myself. When I was a freshman, I was the only freshman with all seniors," Rieke said. "Gabbi being as good as she is, she pushed me this season to never give up, never settle and always just keep going further."

Taylor had her dynamic serve working throughout the tournament, but she credited her strong finish to the execution of her backhand.

"I had kind of struggled with that this season," said Taylor of being able to hit her backhand down the line. "It just came out really well at state."

The St. James freshman carries herself on the court in a similar nature to that of Rieke with not showing too much emotion. Taylor was able to stay loose and crack a few smiles throughout the tournament, though, as her teammates cracked a few jokes between points during some of her tight matches.

"It get kind of aggressive," Taylor said. "I'm an intense player, so they kind of helped me this season just to calm down and enjoy playing the game of tennis."

The Thunder doubles teams of Devine/Bierbaum and Starkey/Kubicki also earned state medals. Devine and Bierbaum finished sixth, while Starkey and Kubicki placed 11th.

"It just honestly says how equal we are and how we're really team-oriented. We did everything we could this weekend for the team," said Bierbaum of all four St. James entries being able to place. "No one really thought of themselves as an individual. We came into it as a team and finished as a team."

While Bierbaum was competing in her third state tournament to wrap up her career, it was the first for Devine. The St. James junior couldn't have asked for a much better experience.

"It has been the perfect weekend. I cannot even describe how I'm feeling right now," Devine said. "It's ridiculous. Everyone is super happy and we've had great support all the way through."

The one small drawback of the tournament for Devine and Bierbaum was that they had to play Kubicki and Starkey in the consolation quarterfinals. In a rematch of the regional final, Devine and Bierbaum won, 9-4, before they met Starkey and Kubicki at the net again for another memorable hug.

Bierbaum and Devine went on to defeat Mill Valley junior Anika Roy and freshman Ellie Schaffer, 9-3, in the consolation semifinals before dropping the fifth-place match to Maize South's Emma Queen and Kaylan Fields, 9-7.

Kubicki and Starkey ended the tournament with matches against both of Maize's doubles teams. The St. James senior duo lost to Lindsay Adams and Alaina Cunningham, 9-5, but bounced back to win by the same score against Madison Arnold and Ana Vo.

"We played the team that kicked us out last year, so it was fun to be able to play them," said Kubicki of Arnold and Vo. "We definitely came back stronger."

Starkey reflected a little bit more on how far her and Kubicki had come as a doubles pairing. Kubicki and Starkey had a tough draw in the second round last year against eventual champions Kelsie Burr and Chassidy Weathers, of Arkansas City. Starkey felt like her and Kubicki were much more prepared for the caliber of competition at state this season.

"It's just crazy because when you think about it, it's state and it's the medaling day," Starkey said. "Like last year, we didn't even make it."

The Thunder scored 37 points, while Carroll and Kapaun came in second and third, respectively, with 33 and 30.

Mill Valley ties for fourth

While St. James, Carroll and Kapaun all had at least three entries that qualified for state, Mill Valley made the most of its experience over the weekend with only two. Lecuru finished fifth in singles, and Roy and Schaffer took eighth in doubles to lead the Jaguars to a tie for fourth with Maize.

The 19 points gave the Jaguars their highest finish at the state tournament in school history.

"It's a great feeling," Lecuru said. "I'm just so proud to represent Mill Valley and that we can do as well as we did this year."

The Mill Valley freshman started off the tournament strong on Friday with convincing wins over Leavenworth's Meredith Roberts and Salina South's Robyn Logan. Lecuru then suffered her lone loss of the tournament to Whitaker before moving on the consolation quarterfinals against Eastern Kansas League foe and fellow freshman Madison Fischer, of Blue Valley Southwest. Lecuru came out on top against Fischer, 9-6, for her first of three straight wins to round out the tournament. She defeated Williams, 9-2, in the consolation semifinals and surged past Goddard's Sydney LeFevre, 9-5, in the fifth-place match.

Lecuru found a lot of success with powerful groundstrokes, which put opponents on their heels and allowed her to move up to the net to finish off points. Net play was a strength for Roy and Schaffer as well. Roy, Schaffer and Lecuru all credited head coach Nicole Gurwell and assistant Steve Bock for being able to win a lot of volleys.

"Our assistant coach Bock works a lot on volleys," Roy said. "That's how St. James has been so successful, and we try to mimic them as much as we can. The practice really paid off for both of us, I think."

Roy and Schaffer felt the grind of the three-day tournament, especially with having two matches go to tiebreakers. The Mill Valley doubles team lost a super tiebreaker to Salina Central's Maddie Stack and Grace Holgerson, 6-4, 4-6 (10-8) in the second round to move to the back side of the bracket. Roy and Schaffer then coasted to a 9-1 win over Seaman's Emma Dowd and Sarah Latendresse to reach the consolation quarterfinals against Adams and Cunningham.

The Jaguars jumped out to a 5-2 lead, but Adams and Cunningham roared back to go in front, 8-7. Roy and Schaffer won the next game to force a tiebreaker and prevailed, 9-8 (7-5).

"We just tried to have our confidence up and our energy going and keep fighting," Schaffer said.

The win over Cunningham and Adams secured a top-eight finish for Schaffer and Roy. The Mill Valley duo went on to lose in the consolation semifinals to Bierbaum and Devine before falling to Valley Center's Rachel Binau and Jessica Sharp, 9-3, in the seventh-place match, but that didn't put a damper on their first experience at the state tournament.

"It's been so fun. We started and she's just a shy girl, so we didn't really connect right away," said Roy of Schaffer. "As we've gone on, the more that we've connected, the better that both of us have played. Her groundstrokes once she gets confident, they're just unstoppable."

De Soto takes eighth

Sullivan's fourth-place finish added to the historic weekend of tennis for the De Soto School District. The De Soto sophomore was the lone qualifier for the Wildcats, but still earned an eighth-place team finish for DHS with 12 points.

"It meant a lot to represent De Soto and just to represent public schools," Sullivan said. "There aren't a lot out here, so it was nice."

After finishing third at state as a freshman, Sullivan was discouraged with taking fourth following the loss to Rieke. Sullivan was able to put her season in perspective a little bit, though, as she finished with a record of 28-3.

"I thought it was a pretty good season," Sullivan said. "I got to see a lot more good competition than I did last year, so that was nice."

Sullivan breezed by Salina Central's Callie Sanborn, 6-1, 6-0, before defeating LeFevre, 6-2, 6-3, to punch her ticket to the semifinals. Awaiting Sullivan was Steven, who she beat in the third-place match last year, 6-1, 6-2. However, Steven turned the tables on Sullivan on Saturday — beating her by the same score.

Next up for Sullivan was the third-place match against Rieke. Sullivan gained confidence throughout the first set, as she rallied to overcome the three-game deficit.

"I knew I could do it. I've come back that far before and I could do it again," Sullivan said. "It was my last match of the season, so I just put all that I could into it."

Sullivan got back into the set with her stellar performance from the service line. For much of last season, Sullivan didn't have the strong serve in her arsenal while dealing with a back injury. After having to serve underhand at state last year, Sullivan was glad to be able to show off her powerful overhand serve over the weekend.

"I thought I did pretty good considering it was really windy," Sullivan said. "A lot of times, I double-fault when it's windy."

The De Soto sophomore was able to take 4-3 lead against Rieke in the second set, but dropped the last three games. Rieke bolted out to a 3-0 lead in the third en route to winning the third-place match.