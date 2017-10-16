State tennis roundup: SMNW’s Oliver 7th in 6A singles; MCA senior trio competes at 3-2-1A tournament

Shawnee Mission Northwest senior Lily Oliver posted a 4-2 record at the Class 6A tournament to earn a seventh-place finish over the weekend at the Riverside Tennis Complex in Wichita.

Oliver won her first two matches on Friday over Dodge City's Marissa Wissar and Washburn Rural's Haley Kucera to falling to eventual state champion Ellie Kuckelman, of Blue Valley North. The SM Northwest senior then defeated Manhattan's Kayla Lei to earn a spot in the consolation semifinals. Oliver fell to Olathe South's Cady Lynn, but bounced back to defeat Washburn's Rural's Rachel Osborn in the seventh-place match.

Sophomore Michaela Crowe joined Oliver in the singles bracket as the other state qualifier for SM Northwest. Crowe went 0-2 after losing to Dodge City's Leah Stein and Hutchinson's Sydnee Foster.

Oliver's seventh-place finish scored nine points for the Cougars, which was good for ninth in the team standings.

Maranatha ties for 15th

Three Maranatha Christian Academy seniors ended their high school careers at the 3-2-1A state tournament on Friday at the Harmon Park Tennis Complex in Prairie Village.

Senior Emma Prowell went 1-2 in the singles bracket, while the MCA duo of Alayna Marmon and Mattie Schoenfeld had the same record in doubles.

Prowell defeated Kingman's Kayla Roth before falling to Clafin-Central Plains's Emily Ryan and WaKeeney-Trego Community's Adrian Dietz.

Marmon and Schoenfeld lost their first match against Lyons's Kelsey Jenkins/Kristina Head, but rebounded on the back side of the bracket for a victory over Meade's Bristol Lewis/Lexi Neel. The Maranatha doubles team lost their next match to Kansas City Christian's Emily Arnold/Aubrey Johnston.

The Eagles tied for 15th place with two points.