Mill Valley’s Hadden runner-up at 5A state golf tournament; SJA 4th, MV 5th

— After finishing fourth at the 2016 Class 5A girls golf state tournament as a junior, Mill Valley's Bella Hadden had her mind set on going out on top throughout her senior campaign.

Hadden was pleased with how she drove the ball off the tee and her iron shots on Monday's state tournament at Emporia Municipal Golf Course, but she wasn't able to get many putts to fall. The Mill Valley senior was also dealt some added pressure of playing in the same group with Salina Central's Ellie Cobb, who matched Hadden shot for shot along with sinking some big putts.

At the end of the day, Hadden finished as the runner-up after carding a round of 79, while Cobb shot even par-71 to run away with the tournament.

"Tee to around the green I was pretty good, but my short game was just really lacking. I definitely could have played better, but I have to hand it to Ellie," Hadden said. "She played out of her mind today. It was awesome watching her."

Hadden began her round on No. 15, and started off with back-to-back bogeys before recording a double on No. 17. She bounced back with pars on No. 18 and No. 10 before catching fire on No. 11. Hadden eagled the 408-yard par 5 and then got back to 1-over after getting a birdie on No. 13. The only problem for Hadden was that Cobb recorded a birdie on No. 10 and eagles on the 11th and 13th to build on her lead.

"I don't think she ever messed up," Hadden said. "It was really hard to compete, so I just really had to focus on what I was doing and pay attention to myself."

Through nine holes, Hadden was 2-over while Cobb was 2-under. They then went to No. 1 to finish on the front nine. Cobb continued to put the pressure on with a birdie on No. 3. The Salina Central senior briefly left the door open for Hadden with bogeys on the fourth and fifth holes, but she wasn't able to cut into Cobb's lead.

Although Hadden fell just short of her personal goal, she was ecstatic to see that one of her teammates achieved here's. Junior Sarah Lawson joined Hadden in the top 10 with a round of 85, which was good for eighth place. Lawson and Hadden led the Jaguars to fifth place.

"It's really cool. She cut what place she got (from last year) in half this year," said Hadden of Lawson. "I think she's going to do really great next year, and I for real think this team is going to build a lot. We were only three shots away from getting a plaque. I think they'll be pretty good."

The key for Lawson's big improvement over the past year has been the added distance off the tee. Lawson's confidence grew throughout her junior campaign, and she was able to let her accomplishment sink in a little bit after Monday's round.

"It's really rewarding and I'm really happy that all of the work that I've put into this is showing up with my scores," Lawson said. "I'm just ready to keep shooting lower."

Lawson's drives for a strength for her again on Monday, but she said that a few miscues in her short game prevented her from finishing even higher on the leaderboard.

"I'd say that's where I fell apart the most on this course," Lawson said. "Mainly just reading putts and sinking them."

The Mill Valley junior was able to share the experience of the state tournament with her sister, Caroline Lawson, who wrapped up her freshman campaign with a round of 115 to tie for 69th. Between her younger sister, sophomore Hannah Davie (tied for 32nd, round of 97), freshmen Ava Van Inwegen (tied of 58th, 109) and Megan Haymaker (tied for 67th, 114) and Monticello Trails eighth grader Libby Green, Sarah Lawson has high hopes for the Jaguars going forward.

"It's really exciting because that just shows that this summer we can all work together and then we have a good freshman coming in," Sarah Lawson said. "We'll just be stacked and ready to play."

Finishing two strokes ahead of Mill Valley in fourth place was St. James. The Thunder also had two medalists in sophomore Allison Comer and senior Kate Duggan.

Comer cracked the top 10 with a round of 84 to take seventh place, and Duggan finished 12th after shooting 88. Monday marked the second straight top-10 finish at state for Comer, as she finished ninth last year.

"It's one of the many goals I had for this year, so I'm excited," said Comer of improving on her finish from 2016."

The highlight of Comer's round came on No. 15, as she recorded a birdie on the 195-yard par 4. Comer showed off her consistency with getting a par or bogey on 14 of the 18 holes.

"My chipping could have been better, but I guess there are always things I can do better in a round," Comer said. "I'm just really proud of our team and just coming out here today and not giving up given all of the conditions. I'm just really happy for us."

Duggan was one of the biggest bright spots throughout the season for the Thunder, and she ended her high school career in style with her season-low round of 88. The St. James senior dropped 37 shots from her score at the 2016 state tournament.

"I'm really happy for her," said Comer of Duggan. "That's awesome. She deserves it."

Rounding out the competitors for the Thunder were senior Mary Kate Krebs (tied for 28th, 96), sophomore Kelly Krebs (tied for 42nd, 100), freshman Jane Grant (49th, 103) and senior Sammy Hemke (tied 73rd, 119).

St. Thomas Aquinas won the tournament by 13 strokes over Andover. Pittsburg edged St. James by one shot for third. The first-place finish for the Saints gave Aquinas their 100th state title in school history.