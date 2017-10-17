SMNW girls golf 10th at state; SMN’s Killeen ties for 24th

Shawnee Mission Northwest's girls golf team placed 10th at the Class 6A state tournament on Monday at Mariah Hills Golf Course in Dodge City.

Senior Cassie Gomer led the Cougars with a round of 95 to tie for 35th place. Camille Haley (tied for 50th, round of 101), Sidney Henkensiefken (tied for 54th, 101), Maggie Congrove (tied for 65th, 107), Julie Johnson (tied for 78th, 120) and Melanie Ebner (86th, 135) rounded out the competitors for the Cougars.

Shawnee Mission North junior Katlyn Killeen tied for 24th with a round of 91.

Washburn Rural won the tournament by eight strokes over SM East and Blue Valley West. Gardner-Edgerton's Mia Tovkach shot even par-72 to win by three shots.