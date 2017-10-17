Archive for Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Soccer roundup: Mill Valley tops Free State; Maranatha upends Bishop Ward
October 17, 2017
Mill Valley scored two goals in the final 10 minutes to earn a 2-0 win over Free State on Monday.
Ian Carroll broke the scoreless tie with 10 minutes remaining, and Myles Mustapich added an insurance goal in the final minute.
The Jaguars (10-4) will play host to Blue Valley 6:30 tonight.
Maranatha 3, Bishop Ward 1
Daniel Fuller scored twice, and Aaron Bowlin also found the back of the net to lead Maranatha to a 3-1 win over Bishop Ward.
The Eagles (8-7) will round out their regular season at 4 p.m. Friday at Maur Hill Prep.
Baldwin 2, De Soto 0
De Soto had its four-game winning streak snapped after a 2-0 loss to Baldwin.
The Wildcats (10-5) will play their regular season finale at 6 tonight with a home contest against Spring Hill.
