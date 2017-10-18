Shawnee art business helps support Kansas City area youth

Painted Clover, 5720 Nieman Road, is partnering with the Blue Door Project to gather painting supplies and raise funds to provide the residents of Blue Door with regular art therapy classes.

The Blue Door Project, a group home in Kansas City, Kan., provides teenage boys with a safe environment with all the amenities of a real home.

The staff actively takes a hands-on role in the mentoring and guiding the youth.

The art therapy classes are meant to help build the boys’ confidence, as well as improve their mental, emotional and physical well-being.

The classes are also aimed to help build problem-solving skills and offer stress relief.

In order to provide weekly classes, Painted Clover needs the five primary colors and several packs of paper, the brushes are already provided.

A $10 donation buys two packs of paper, a $20 donation buys all the paint needed and a $50 donation buys a lesson for all the residents.

To donate online or for more information, visit Thebluedoorproject.org.