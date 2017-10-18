Shawnee Mission Northwest, SM North suffer OT losses in Sunflower League soccer finales

— The Shawnee Mission Northwest and SM North soccer teams were both handed heartbreaking overtime losses to end their respective regular seasons on Tuesday night at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.

The Cougars lost to Olathe East, 2-1, in the fifth-and-sixth-place match of Tuesday's Sunflower League soccer action, while the Indians fell to Olathe West, 1-0, in the 13th-and-14th-place showdown.

For the Cougars, it was an all-to-familiar feeling to end their regular season. The Cougars took a 1-0 lead in the 44th minute on a goal from senior Josh Sherfy, and the score held for most of the second half. The Hawks were able to find an equalizer with 1:52 remaining when Luke Stuewe headed the ball in after a free kick.

The Cougars (7-9) were dealt another blow when the Hawks were awarded a penalty kick following an SM Northwest foul inside the 18-yard box with 4:15 to play in overtime. John Fitzgerald buried the penalty kick in the back of the net to send Olathe East past SM Northwest in overtime for the second time in the past two weeks.

Northwest coach Todd Boren was pleased with how his team played following a sluggish first half, and felt that the Cougars were having a lot of calls whistled against them by the referees — including the crucial foul in overtime.

"That's not a penalty," Boren simply said.

While the loss to end the regular season was a tough pill for the Cougars to shallow, Boren has been encouraged with how his team has played of late.

"Olathe East is a 10-plus win team. If we can do that against a 10-plus win team, it doesn't mater what our record is," Boren said. "When we play against the team that we are playing against, then we have a chance. We've been telling the guys all year that they have the ability to be dangerous. They have the ability to play against anybody. That's what we're going to do next week regardless of who we get matched up with. We're going to put our nose to the grindstone and get after it."

The Indians also came out on the losing end of an overtime contest on the adjacent field at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex after falling to Olathe West.

North (0-14-2) had another stellar defensive performance, but the Owls broke through two minutes into overtime with a golden goal from Henry Curnow.

Although the Indians are winless at the end of the regular season, they have cut down their goals allowed in half from last season. The Indians haven't allowed more than two goals in their five matches, but they have not scored during that stretch.

The Indians and Cougars will find out their regional opponents on Saturday.