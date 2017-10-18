Soccer roundup: Mill Valley, De Soto earn 3-2 wins for 11th victories

Jake Ashford scored twice in the first half, and Brent Stevenson netted the game-winner with nine minutes remaining in the Mill Valley's soccer team's 3-2 win over Blue Valley on Tuesday.

The Jaguars (11-4) will round out the regular season at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bishop Miege.

De Soto 3, Spring Hill 2

De Soto earned a 3-2 comeback win over Spring Hill to conclude its regular season.

After the Wildcats were trailing, 2-1, early in the second half, Carlos Navas Ramirez tied it up before Ethan Rodriguez scored the game-winner. Rodriguez also scored on a header in the first half.

The Wildcats (11-5) won five of their last six matches to end the regular season.

Rockhurst 5, St. James 1

St. James suffered a 5-1 loss at the hands of Rockhurst.

The Thunder (4-10-1) will play their regular season finale against Blue Valley at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Blue Valley District Athletic Complex-Antioch.

St. James, De Soto and Mill Valley will all find out their 5A regional first-round opponents on Saturday.