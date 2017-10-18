Volleyball roundup: De Soto wins Frontier League; St. James sweeps Olathe East

De Soto finished its Frontier League schedule undefeated after sweeping Spring Hill, 25-17, 25-9, 25-16, on Tuesday.

The win over the Broncos locked up a league title for the Wildcats. De Soto ended the regular season on a 10-match winning streak.

The Wildcats (32-3, ranked No. 2 in Class 5A) earned the top seed in the 5A sub-state tournament on Saturday in Pittsburg and will play Olathe West (3-31) at 2 p.m. The winner will play St. Thomas Aquinas (23-13, No. 6 in 5A) or Blue Valley Southwest (14-15) with a trip to state on the line.

St. James upends Olathe East

St. James defeated Olathe East in straight sets, 25-20, 25-21, its regular season finale.

The Thunder (32-6, No. 1 in 5A) will be the No. 2 seed in the 5A sub-state tournament on Saturday at Pittsburg, and face Turner (10-24) at 2 p.m. The winner will take on Pittsburg (28-8, No. 10 in 5A) or Mill Valley (15-18). Mill Valley will round out its regular season at 7 tonight against Gardner-Edgerton.

Maranatha defeats Jackson Heights, falls to Horton

Maranatha split its matches at the Jackson Heights triangular — sweeping Jackson Heights, 25-17, 25-13, and losing to Horton, 27-25, 25-19.

The Eagles (25-12) are the No. 3 seed in the 2A sub-state tournament on Saturday in Burlingame. Maranatha will play Lyndon (9-17) in the last of four first-round matches. The winner will play either Heritage Christian (28-9, No. 1 in 2A) or Bishop Seabury (10-22).

The first two matches of the day will feature Jefferson County North (30-8) vs. Kansas City Christian (0-32) and Burlingame (15-13) vs. Jackson Heights (19-17). Jefferson County North and KC Christian will start at 1 p.m. Other matches will begin 10 minutes after the previous one.

SMNW, SMN to clash in 6A sub-state

Shawnee Mission Northwest (27-10, ranked No. 9 in 6A) and SM North (4-27) will play at 5 p.m. in the 6A sub-state at Lawrence High in the No. 2/No. 7 matchup. The winner will face Lawrence High (24-11) or SM East (11-19) for the right to go to state.