Mill Valley volleyball sweeps Gardner-Edgerton on senior night

As sub-state brackets were released Wednesday morning, the players on the Mill Valley volleyball team were excited to find out what opponents stood in their path to the Class 5A state tournament, but the postseason still wasn't their main focus at that point in time.

The Jaguars still had some business to take care of on Wednesday night against Gardner-Edgerton, which also served as senior night for Abby Archibong, Ava Taton and Allie Harvey. The senior trio fueled the Jaguars to victory in their final home match, as Mill Valley swept Gardner-Edgerton, 26-24, 25-20.

"I was so proud of them. We've come a long, long way this year with our volleyball IQ," head coach Debbie Fay said. "We're trying to run a lot quicker offense, and obviously we're playing teams that play a whole lot higher level of volleyball. We feel comfortable on the court most of the time, and that's a huge advantage for us."

While the three seniors have been some of the primary offensive threats for the Jaguars with Archibong and Harvey attacking from the outside hitter position and Taton being an effective middle hitter, Fay's younger players have been crucial in getting the team to run the quicker offense that she's installed. The three setters on the Mill Valley varsity roster are all underclassmen in freshmen Anna Judd and Kinley Drummond and sophomore Whitney VanDyke. Drummond and Judd join Jaden Ravsborg, Vania Barnett, Carlie Bradshaw and Molly Carr as being freshmen at the varsity level.

"It's been so much fun. At the beginning of the season, they were really shy," said Archibong of the freshmen. "As we grew together and as we've bonded, we just held each other accountable. We just got on each other and were like, 'You know how to do this. Just get your job done.' We've just been fighting as a team to leave our mark."

The Jaguars (16-18) knew they were going to get a tough test from the Trailblazers (23-13, ranked No. 9 in Class 6A), but Archibong said it took a little while for the home team to find a rhythm. Once the Jaguars were able to outlast the Trailblazers in the first set, though, they controlled the tempo for most of the second to secure the sweep.

"In the beginning of the first set, we were kind of a little down. Our energy wasn't quite there," Archibong said. "I just kept on enforcing, 'We've got to have energy. We've got to have energy.' We just have to communicate because when we communicate, we do really well. I just had to reinforce communication. Just working together as a team helped us finish."

For the second straight year, two of the three Mill Valley seniors are continuing their volleyball careers at the collegiate level. Archibong has verbally committed to Kansas State, while Taton will be taking her talents to Ottawa.

Archibong will join a Kansas State squad that is 9-11 midway through the Big 12 schedule.

"I know it's going to be a different atmosphere, but I'm ready for the challenge," Archibong said. "Mill Valley has done a great job of leading me to that road."

Taton will look to make an impact on an Ottawa team that has a record of 20-8 and currently has the second best record in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

"It's small and I've had family go there," Taton said. "It's just a great school. I love the campus."

While Harvey is wrapping up her volleyball career, she's looking forward to attending college at Notre Dame or the University of Missouri, and has enjoyed spending the last four years with Archibong and Taton.

"It's crazy because the three seniors — Abby, Ava and I — all started together freshman year and we've been on the same team all four years," Harvey said. "To finish with those two that I started with really means something to me."

The Jaguars were able to avenge a three-set loss to the Trailblazers from Spikefest on Oct. 7 at De Soto. Between defeating the Trailblazers and having a win over Lansing (31-6, ranked No. 5 in 5A), Harvey feels like the Jaguars have what it takes to earn a trip to state.

"We've beat some really good teams that are 5A and 6A competitors. I feel like it's great," Harvey said. "It's a good momentum-changer and it's good for our morale. We'll really be ready to go."

Mill Valley is the No. 6 seed in Saturday's 5A sub-state tournament in Pittsburg. The Jaguars will take on Pittsburg (28-8, No. 10 in 5A) around 3 p.m. The winner will play either St. James (32-6, No. 1 in 5A) and Turner (10-24), which will start at 2 p.m.

"I think they're ready. We're kind of excited to go down to Pittsburg," Fay said. "It's the first time down there. It's a little trip for them and it will help them bond and they'll have fun. They're a very close group. They're hoping for a wonderful day."