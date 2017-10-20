St. James football tops BV West, 42-35

St. James senior quarterback Luke Heller threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, and Jack Petz added two scores on the ground to lead the Thunder to a 42-35 win over Blue Valley West on Thursday.

Heller completed 12 of his 19 passes for 143 yards, while connecting on touchdown passes with Will Sharpton, Michael Tujague and Connor Weltmer. The St. James quarterback also had eight carries for 65 yards and a score.

Petz powered the St. James running game with 31 totes for 186 yards to go along with his pair of touchdowns.

Matthew Maurer and Zach Schieffer both recorded sacks and Zack Rodina hauled in an interception to lead the Thunder defensively.

St. James finished the regular season with a record of 6-2. The Thunder will be anywhere for the No. 2 and No. 5 seed in the playoffs depending on how tonight's games shake out.