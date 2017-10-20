St. James soccer surges past Blue Valley, 4-2

St. James scored three unanswered goals in the second half to rally past Blue Valley for a 4-2 win in the final regular season match for both teams.

After Blue Valley took a 2-1 lead early in the second half, St. James senior Sam Enna scored back-to-back goals to put the Thunder in front. Thomas Reece then added an insurance goal after getting on the other end of a through ball sent from Spencer Burkhard to put the finishing touches on the victory.

Seth Barrick scored the Thunder's goal in the first half.

The Thunder (4-11-1) will try to make a second straight state title run starting next week with regionals. The regional brackets will be seeded on Saturday.