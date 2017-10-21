Football roundup: Miege hands De Soto first loss; 5A, 6A playoffs set

In a matchup of the two top-ranked teams in Class 4A-I, No. 1 Bishop Miege shut out No. 2 De Soto, 31-0, on Friday.

The Stags (8-0 overall, 2-0 in district play) led 17-0 at halftime behind a rushing and passing touchdown from Carter Putz. The Miege quarterback connected with Daniel Jackson for a 17-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter before taking it to the house on a 73-yard run in the second.

The Wildcats (7-1, 1-1) kept the Stags off the scoreboard in the third quarter, but Miege came up with two touchdowns in the fourth to put the game out of reach. Putz and Brison Cobbins both threw touchdown passes to Jackson in the fourth.

Quarterback Bryce Mohl led the Wildcats with 16 carries for 58 yards.

De Soto will try to bounce back at 7 p.m. Friday in a home tilt against Eudora. Miege will round out district play against Spring Hill.

Olathe North 26, Shawnee Mission Northwest 22

Olathe North edged Shawnee Mission Northwest, 26-22, in the battle for the No. 3 seed in the east of the 6A playoffs.

The Cougars (4-4) grabbed a 22-19 lead with 11:04 remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Eagles (5-3) went back in front with 4:42 to play before coming up with an interception a minute later to help put the game away.

Northwest contained Olathe North's aerial attack by limiting Eagles quarterback Zac Krause to just 3-of-10 passing for 35 yards. The Eagles running game made up for it, though, as Olathe North racked up 271 yards on the ground. Daymonn Sanchez paced the Eagles with 145 yards on 14 carries, and scored the game-winning touchdown.

Two costly penalties negated touchdowns for the Cougars, who fell to the No. 7 seed. Northwest will play Olathe South (3-5) at 7 p.m. Friday at SM North in the first round of the playoffs. The winner will advance to play either Blue Valley (5-3) or SM West (0-8).

Maur Hill Prep 51, Maranatha 12

Maranatha returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, but could not slow down Maur Hill Prep in a 51-12 loss.

The Eagles (2-6 overall, 1-1 in Class 3A district play) will wrap up their regular season at 7 p.m. Thursday against Pleasant Ridge. Maur Hill Prep moved to 6-2 overall and 2-0 in district play. Pleasant Ridge is also 1-1 in district play entering Thursday's contest with the Eagles, while Atchison County is 0-2.

Maranatha will conclude its regular season at 7 p.m. Friday at Pleasant Ridge.

Olathe South 55, SM North 0

Shawnee Mission North suffered a 55-0 loss to Olathe South to end its regular season.

The Indians (1-7) are the No. 13 seed in the east of the 6A playoffs, and will travel to Blue Valley North (4-4) at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner will go up against Olathe East (4-4) or Wyandotte (1-6) in the second round.

St. James/Lansing, Seaman/Mill Valley to clash in first round of 5A playoffs

After rounding out their respective regular seasons with wins, St. James and Mill Valley both learned their first-round 5A playoff opponents on Friday night.

The Thunder (6-2) earned the No. 4 seed in the east and will go up against Lansing (2-6) at 7 p.m. Friday. The location is to be determined. You can read about the Thunder's Week 8 victory over BV West here: http://www.shawneedispatch.com/news/2017/oct/20/st-james-football-tops-bv-west-42-35/. The winner of St. James/Lansing will move on to play either Shawnee Heights (6-2) or Leavenworth (3-5) in the second round.

The Jaguars (4-4) will go for their third straight state title as the No. 9 seed in the east. Mill Valley will travel to Topeka Seaman (4-4) at 7 p.m. Friday for a first-round matchup. The winner will take on either top-seeded Schagle (8-0) or Highland Park (0-8).

Mill Valley won its regular season finale over Gardner-Edgerton. Here is a full recap: http://www.shawneedispatch.com/news/2017/oct/21/mill-valley-o-line-helps-young-big-second-half-35-/