Mill Valley O-line helps Young to big second half in 35-21 win over Gardner-Edgerton

— After leading the Eastern Kansas League in rushing last year, the yards haven't come quite as easy for Mill Valley junior Cameron Young this season.

But just like any top-tier running back, Young has remained patient as the Jaguar offensive line has continued to gel after losing four starters from last year. Young's big night finally came on Friday, as his three second-half touchdowns fueled the Jaguars to a 35-21 win over Gardner-Edgerton.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound running back showed off his speed to get through the holes made his blockers, but Young was even quicker to give them praise for the running lanes they created.

"It felt good. I have a young O-line and they've been working all season really hard," Young, who finished with 66 yards on 10 carries, said. "They've been learning really well."

As the lone returning starter on the offensive line, Mitchell Grissom said it felt good to get the Mill Valley running game going. Grissom helped pave the way for Young to burst up the middle untouched on 4th and 2 for his first touchdown run to cut the Trailblazers' lead to 21-20 with 3:50 to play in the third quarter.

"It's nice," Grissom said. "Cameron is one of my best friends and to see him succeed on the field means a lot and tells me that we're doing our job up front."

While Young's touchdown run gave the Jaguars a boost of confidence after the Trailblazers ate up nearly seven minutes of clock on their scoring drive to open the second half, Jack Matchette's extra point attempt to tie it up was no good.

The Jaguars (4-4) had Matchette's back, though. The defense shut out Gardner-Edgerton the rest of the way, and Young added two touchdown runs in the fourth quarter. Head coach Joel Applebee credited the Trailblazers for playing inspired on their senior night to give the Jaguars a tough matchup, and he was pleased with how his team prevailed with 21 unanswered points in the second half.

"I thought we responded every time we needed to tonight," Applebee said. "Knowing that and that our kids were willing to respond, I thought they did a great job of doing that."

The Trailblazers (0-8) grabbed leads of 7-0 on a Keegan Michael 10-yard touchdown run and 14-7 after a 70-yard strike from Tyler Goetzmann to Luke Jennings. Mill Valley's top two receivers showcased their playmaking abilities to tie the game up each time, though. Junior Logan Talley hauled in a 35-yard touchdown pass from senior Brody Flaming to put the Jaguars on the board. Senior Evan Rice was then off to the races on a 49-yard touchdown reception from Flaming to pull the Jaguars even at 14-14.

"It's huge. You have to worry about our run game now and you have to worry about our pass game," Young said. "We've got a really good quarterback and we've got really good receivers. We've got good coaches good coaches that help us."

The offensive line also made some strides in their pass protection, as Rice was able to get down field for a 31-yard tip-toe catch along to sideline to set up a 4-yard touchdown run from Young. The Jaguars then went deep into their playbook on their two-point conversion attempt. Talley took the ball on a reverse before throwing it back to Flaming to put the Jaguars up, 28-21.

After a defensive stop, Talley gave the Jaguars good field position with a 44-yard punt return to the Gardner-Edgerton 30. Young put the finishing touches on the short scoring drive by punching it in from 2 yards out.

"It's coming around. Every week is a learning process," Applebee said. "They're doing a great job. They really are.

"The seniors are doing a great job of leading us. I couldn't be more proud of them. Then the underclassmen are following along. It's just coming together. When you're younger it takes a little more time, but I couldn't be more proud of this group."

Applebee believes that the Jaguars will continue to show more balance on offense as the O-line becomes more comfortable as a unit. Grissom and fellow senior Jake Broadbent have been leading by example up front, and junior Alex Kremer, sophomore Kyle Kelly and freshman Ethan Kremer have followed suit.

"I'm very happy with all five of them," Applebee said. "They're doing a great job and they're really coming together as a group. They really play for each other and that's great to see."

The Mill Valley head coach was also proud of how his defense improved throughout the game. The Jaguars nearly had a defensive score, but Tanner Moore's 99-yard pick six was called back due to pass interference with 38 seconds left in the first half. Moore and the Jaguars still came up with a defensive stand in the red zone, though, after Goetzmann's fourth down pass to the end zone that was intended for tight end Gage Gulley sailed high.

The Jaguars have now won back-to-back games between Friday night against the Trailblazers and their 35-30 victory over Blue Valley North on Oct. 12. Mill Valley closed out the 2016 regular season with a win over Gardner-Edgerton to get back to 4-4 before making a run to its second straight state title, so the Jaguars like where they're at going into the playoffs.

"We're feeling confident. The last couple of weeks we've had great practices," Grissom said. "The past two weeks that's definitely shown on Friday nights — especially in the second half tonight."

Mill Valley earned the No. 9 seed in the east, and will hit the road to take on Topeka Seaman (4-4) at 7 p.m. Friday in the first round. The winner will advance to play top-seeded Schlagle (8-0) or Highland Park (0-8).