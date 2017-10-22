SJA girls XC wins regional title; MV boys, girls second

The St. James girls cross country team placed three runners in the top five to win the Class 5A regional meet on Saturday at Blue Valley Southwest.

Sophomores Sarah Murrow and Katie Moore finished second and third with respective times of 18:51.2 and 18:57.2, and freshman Mary O'Connor was close behind in fourth after clocking in at 19:04.4.

Freshman Hannah Robinson (ninth place, time of 19:23.6) and senior Mary Goetz (12th, 19:45.5) rounded out the top five for the Thunder.

St. James won the meet by 20 points over Mill Valley.

The Jaguars also had four runners finish in the top 10. There was only a nine-second gap between the trio of senior Britton Nelson (sixth, 19:14.4), sophomore Morgan Koca (seventh, 19:19) and junior Delaney Kemp (eighth, 19:23.1). Molly Ricker completed the top 10 with a time of 19:32.6.

De Soto freshman Jordan Zade qualified individually for the state meet after finishing 18th with a time of 20:09.7. Zade paced the Wildcats to fifth place.

St. Thomas Aquinas was the third and final team to qualify for state. Aquinas junior Olivia Sovereign crossed the finish line at 18:24.6 to win the race by 27 seconds.

MV boys state-bound

Mill Valley junior Greg Haynes and sophomore Jack Terry placed seventh and ninth with respective times of 16:18.1 and 16:24.1 to lead the Jaguars to second place in the boys race.

Sophomore Darius Hightower (11th, 16:31.2) and seniors Justin Grega (12th, 16:31.7) and Mitch Dervin (13th, 16:33.7) packed up to secure the second-place finish for the Jaguars.

St. James missed out on qualifying for state by four points after being edged by Blue Valley Southwest for the second straight year. The Thunder will still have three individual qualifiers in juniors Jack Moore and John Matulis and senior Charlie Wallace. Moore was one of four runners to break 16 minutes after finishing fourth with a time of 15:56.4. Wallace and Matulis placed sixth and 16th with respective times of 16:12.8 and 16:40.4.

The De Soto duo of junior Sam Hubert and senior Andre VanMeerhaeghe claimed the other two individual-qualifying spots. Hubert placed fifth with a time of 16:10.1 and VanMeerhaeghe took 14th after crossing the finish line at 16:38.7. The Wildcats finished fifth in the team standings.

Aquinas junior Ethan Marshall won the boys race with a time of 15:42.9. Marshall led the Saints to a regional title, as Aquinas clipped Mill Valley by six points for first place.

The 5A boys race at the state meet will begin at 10:35 a.m. Saturday at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence. The 5A girls race is scheduled to start at 12:20 p.m.

SM North sweeps 6A regional

The 6A state races will also be held at Rim Rock. The gun will go off for the girls race at 10 a.m. Saturday, while the boys race will begin at 11:45 a.m. The Shawnee Mission North boys and girls teams won regional titles to qualify for the state meet. North senior Joseph Coddington won a regional championship for the second straight year, and junior Katie Kasunic followed up her first-place finish at the Sunflower League meet with another on Saturday.

The SM Northwest boys team also qualified for state with a second-place finish. Seniors Michael Scott (fourth place) and Luke Sabus (sixth) and junior Spencer Kaleko (seventh) all finished in the top 10. Northwest will also be sending two girls runners to state after junior Riley Demo and sophomore Amy Kowalczewski qualified individually. The SM Northwest girls finished sixth in the team standings.

You can read more on Saturday's 6A regional at Johnson County Community College later on shawneedispatch.com.

MCA's Shiner qualifies for state

Maranatha Christian Academy senior Savannah Shiner qualified individually for the 2A girls state race. Shiner placed fifth with a time of 22:20.82 at Saturday's 2A regional in Burlington. The 2A girls state race is scheduled to start at 12:20 p.m. Saturday at Wamego Country Club.