SMNW gymnastics third at state meet

— After being sidelined with a wrist injury for the past two months, all Shawnee Mission Northwest junior Celeste Gordon could ask for was one chance to help out her team in any way possible at the state meet on Saturday at Olathe East.

Gordon's wish was granted, as she was able to perform her balance beam routine. The SM Northwest junior finished second on the team and tied for 13th overall with a score of 8.725 on beam to help the Cougars earn a third-place plaque.

"It feels amazing. Just waiting all season to do this one routine," Gordon said. "It's such a relief to get it over with. I felt all the emotions of happy and sad that I could only compete at one meet. But I did really well, so I was really happy."

After Gordon stuck her landing, Gordon was greeted with a multitude of hugs from her teammates and coach Jessie Rood. The score was an improvement from last year's state meet by 0.35.

While Gordon was ecstatic about her performance on beam, the third-place team finish meant even more to her.

"It feels really good," Gordon said. "We worked so hard all season for this, and to finally be able to say that we did really well means a lot."

The top all around competitor for the Cougars was once again senior Hallie Ross. The SM Northwest senior rounded out her lone season with the Cougars by taking third in the all around. Ross placed second on bars and third on beam.

"It definitely shows how much of a competitor she is, and that's amazing," said Gordon of Ross. "It rubs off on the team because we all feel like we need to do well with her. She's contributed a lot to the team, which is great."

Junior Zoe Kopp and freshman Cierra Ladesich joined Ross in competing in the all around. Kopp and Ladesich placed 14th and 16th, respectively. Vault was the best event for Kopp and Ladesich, as they respectively tied for 10th and 14th place.

Isabel Dory, Macey Walsh, Ellen Schnacker, Samantha MacAuley rounded out the Cougars' third-place finish. Olathe Northwest and Olathe East were the only teams to finish ahead of the Cougars. The Ravens, led by all around champion Sydney Weeks, posted a team score of 105.825 to edge the Hawks by 0.775. The Cougars followed in third with a score of 103.375.

The Cougars were without one of their top performers, though, since De Soto freshman Molly Stack competed for DHS instead of SM Northwest like she had been throughout the season. Stack took a lot of pride in being the first gymnast from De Soto to compete at the state meet.

"It means a lot because now if this team continues for a really long time, they'll learn that I was the founder," Stack said. "I just think it's really cool."

While Stack sported a black and green leotard while her SM Northwest friends donned black and orange, the De Soto freshman continued to cheer on the Cougars.

"They've honestly become like my best friends," Stack said. "I feel like every team gets close and your teammate is always your best friend."

Stack's best performance came on vault after tying for 17th. She was pleased with her routines across the board, and finished 25th in the all around.

"I think I did pretty good. I'm pretty proud of myself," Stack said. "I didn't fall off the beam … pretty much good scores."

Stack was one of nine individuals to qualify for the state meet, but was the only one to compete in the all around. Shawnee Mission North freshman Riley Hilton and senior Kiersten Preckel joined Stack in the group of individual qualifiers.

Preckel competed in every event except the floor exercise. The SM North senior had her best finish in the vault with a tie for 23rd. But just like Stack, Preckel was very pleased her beam routine.

"I landed my front handspring on it, which I haven't landed in a competition yet," Preckel said. "So that was pretty awesome."

Just being at the state meet was a pleasure for Preckel and all of the competitors, since there was a lot of doubt that it would happen last fall. Gymnastics was in danger of being cut in the Shawnee Mission and Olathe school districts last year, but a large freshman class of gymnasts has given the sport a boost.

"This year with all of the new numbers that we had and all of the attention we've gotten, it's definitely going to keep going stronger and stronger throughout the years," Preckel said.

Preckel's optimism for the future of gymnastics in Kansas has a lot to do with the complexion of SM North's team. While the state meet marked the final competition for Preckel, she believes that the Indians are in good hands going forward with Hilton leading SM North's underclassmen.

"It's awesome. I love seeing all of the new skills that they have and being able to see them get the new skills," Preckel said. "Like Riley just got an around-the-back handspring half and she did it like five times maybe (in practice) and threw it in her routine. It was super pretty."

Hilton treasured her first experience at the state meet. The SM North freshman placed 24th on bars and tied for 24th on floor.

"I really liked it," Hilton said. "It was super fun, and I loved seeing all of my friends and all of the seniors for one last meet. It went pretty well."