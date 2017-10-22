St. James volleyball state-bound

The St. James volleyball team swept Turner and Mill Valley on Saturday at the Class 5A sub-state tournament in Pittsburg to clinch a trip to state.

The Thunder topped Turner, 25-2, 25-7, before defeating Mill Valley, 25-19, 25-19, in the sub-state title match.

St. James (34-6) is the No. 3 seed for the state tournament, which will start with pool play on Friday at the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka. The Thunder will play Bishop Carroll at 8:30 a.m., St. Thomas Aquinas (25-13) at 10:30 a.m. and Newton (36-6) at 1:30 p.m. St. James has reached the state championship match in 10 consecutive seasons.

Mill Valley upended Pittsburg, 25-14, 25-17, in the sub-state semifinals before falling to St. James. The Jaguars ended the season with a record of 16-19.

De Soto's season also ended with a loss in the other sub-state final in Pittsburg. The top-seeded Wildcats (33-4) made quick work of Olathe West with a 25-6, 25-13 victory over the Owls, but fell to Aquinas, 25-19, 25-11, in the championship match.

SMNW surges past SMN, falls to Lawrence High

Despite a 12-win improvement from last season, Shawnee Mission Northwest's attempt at a second straight 6A state tournament berth fell just short after falling to Lawrence High.

The Lions outlasted the Cougars, 25-19, 20-25, 25-22, to move on to the state tournament, which will also take place Friday and Saturday at the Kansas Expocentre.

The Cougars' season came to a close with a record of 28-11.

Northwest defeated SM North, 25-6, 25-13, to reach the sub-state title game. The Indians ended the season with a record of 4-27.

A full recap of the 6A sub-state at Lawrence High will be posted later on shawneedispatch.com.

Maranatha suffers season-ending loss to Heritage Christian

After knocking off 2A's top-ranked team in Heritage Christian in the regular season, Maranatha's bid for another upset fell short in the sub-state semifinals at Burlingame.

Maranatha fell to Heritage Christian, 25-13, 25-16, after defeating Lyndon, 22-25, 25-7, 25-7, in the quarterfinals. The Eagles ended the season with a record of 26-13.