Shawnee Mission North sweeps 6A cross country regional

— When Shawnee Mission North senior Joseph Coddington won the Class 6A regional cross country meet last year at Johnson County Community College, he was happy to see that his hard work paid off, but frustrated that his team just missed qualifying for the state meet.

Coddington and junior Logan Jiskra both qualified for state individually last year, but their teammates didn't leave any doubt at Saturday's regional meet — which was back at JCCC. Coddington and Jiskra finished first and second, respectively, and junior Asher Molina and sophomore Blake Taylor followed in fifth and 10th to lead SM North to a regional title.

"Logan came in big for our team placing second. Someone told me there was a North guy behind me and I thought it was Asher," Coddington said. "I finished and then I turned around and I saw Logan and my mind was blown. He was doing great."

Along with wanting to finish in the top three of the team standings, the Indians ran with another purpose on Saturday. Senior Ben Tyrrell was unable to run at regionals after collapsing close to the finish line at the Sunflower League meet on Oct. 13. The Indians felt the need to step up for Tyrrell. They did just that with junior Sebastian Garcia (16th place, time of 17:18.77) and sophomores Austin O'Dwyer (20th, 17:28.33) and Harden Boldt (27th, 17:49.95) solidifying the first-place finish.

"It was awesome. I wish he (Tyrrell) would have been out there with us, though," Jiskra said. "It would be even better."

The SM North girls turned in an even more dominant performance by placing all seven runners in the top 12. Junior Katie Kasunic followed up her first-place finish at the Sunflower League meet with another one on Saturday.

"Really good. It was probably one of the best races I've had in quite a while. It was just really, really nice to go out there and just have a really great race," Kasunic, who finished with a time of 19:08.33, said. "The weather was amazing. There was some wind, but it was overall really good."

Kasunic has consistently been SM North's No. 1 runner this year after being No. 2 for most of last year behind Amber Reed. It was a goal of Kasunic to keep Reed in sight last year in each race to propel her to a strong finish. The roles reversed for Kasunic on Saturday, as it was senior Cassie Raines who kept her eyes fixated on her teammate while running to a second-place time of 19:33.63.

"It was crazy," Raines said. "I was just staring at Katie the whole way to push me. That was really fun."

The trio of juniors Caroline Colburn and Abby Onnen and sophomore Keagan Stiers formed a solid pack to respectively finish fifth through seventh with times of 20:08.77, 20:09.64 and 20:11.62 to earn regional medals. Seniors Cassie Davis (11th, 20:32.18) and Molly Ryan (12th, 20:35.65) rounded out the stellar showing by the Indians.

"That was just kind of our goal for the season was to keep everyone in sight and be really close to each other," Kasunic said.

SMNW boys 2nd; Demo, Kowalczewski state-bound

Shawnee Mission Northwest senior Michael Scott expected that the Cougars would be regional runners-up on Saturday, and his prediction was spot on.

Scott was one of the Cougars to finish in the top 10 to lead SM Northwest to second place. The Cougars finished 16 points behind the Indians.

"I felt good. I kind of expected second," Scott said. "We got second. I'm just looking forward to state."

Scott clocked in with a time of 16:40.09 to take fourth place. Senior Luke Sabus and junior Spencer Kaleko followed in sixth and seventh with respective times of 16:54.03 and 17:01.16.

"It felt really good to finish up there," Sabus said. "I was feeling really good before the race, hanging out with my team and having a good time. Just getting in a good mood before the race really helped."

Sabus and Scott have set out the goal of finishing fifth or better as a team at the state meet. Junior Jackson Burnett (15th, 17:17.85), freshman Sam Steinlicht (18th, 17:24.95), junior Caleb Masters (22nd, 17:33.74) and sophomore Ryder Jarrett (28th, 17:51.34) helped clinched the regional runner-up plaque for the Cougars.

The Cougars also had two individual state qualifiers in the girls race between junior Riley Demo and sophomore Amy Kowalczewski. Demo and Kowalczewski claimed the fourth and fifth individual qualifying spots after finishing 16th and 18th, respectively, with times of 20:49.67 and 20:57.54.

"I went into the race and I was kind of worried, but I had a really, really good race," Demo said. "I felt really strong and I'm really excited to go to state."

Demo and Kowalczewski weren't sure if they qualified individually or not until coach Van Rose broke the news to them about 15 minutes after the race, and the duo shared a long hug.

"I'm really excited that I get to go with Riley. She really motivated me throughout the whole race," Kowalczewski said. "I could see her in front of me the whole time. I was just thinking that I need to catch up with her and we could finish together since. That would be good for the team."

The SM Northwest tandem helped the Cougars to sixth place, but they were just two points behind Olathe Northwest and four back of SM East. Shawnee Mission South and SM West finished second and third, respectively, behind SM North to qualify for state.

Kowalczewski led the Cougars at the league meet at Rim Rock Farm, and she can't wait to return there for state.

"I'm super excited," Kowalczewski said. "I wasn't really expecting that, but I'm really looking forward to that and I'm going to push it really hard at Rim Rock."

The 6A girls race will be the first of six state races to take place Saturday at Rim Rock. The gun is scheduled to go off at 10 a.m. The 6A boys race is set to start at 11:45 a.m.