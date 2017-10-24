County manager recognized with excellence award

County manager Hannes Zacharias was recognized with the Edwin O. Stene Award for Managerial Excellence on Sunday.

The honor was given at the KUCIMAT banquet — a yearly KU alumni event hosted at the International City/County Management Association annual conference.

Deputy county manager Penny Postoak Ferguson nominated Zacharias for the honor.

He began his career with Johnson County Government as assistant county manager in 2001.

Zacharias has served as county manager since 2009.

“Hannes is best known by his peers, county staff and elected officials, and the metro area as a connector,” Postoak Ferguson said. “Not only is he a passionate leader, but he demonstrates how relationships are key to success.”

During his career in public service, Zacharias previously worked for the Kansas Arts Commission and the city of Lawrence, before serving as manager of the cities of Boonville, Mo., and Hays.

“Hannes demonstrates the value of relationships, works to take down barriers and is a true leader who dares and cares,” Postoak Ferguson added.

Zacharias co-chairs the Regional Homeland Security Coordinating Council and has led the charge to shape Johnson County Government’s HPO (high-performing organization) culture.

As County Manager, Zacharias serves as the chief administrative officer, coordinating the delivery of services provided by more than 3,800 employees to the County’s nearly 550,000 residents.

He also prepares the County’s annual operating and capital budgets totaling more than $810 million.

As head of the county’s management team, Zacharias is accountable for organizational performance, achievement and service delivery in the daily operations of Johnson County.

He also oversees the implementation of policies and directives established by the Johnson County Board of Commissioners.

The award he was given is named to honor Edwin O. Stene, a political science professor at the University of Kansas known in local government as the founder of KU’s city management-focused master’s degree in public administration.