Economic incentives meetings to be offered

If you have ever wondered how economic development incentives work and the impact they have on Shawnee, then you will want to attend the free, basic economic development presentation hosted by the the Shawnee Economic Development Council and the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce.

The “Facts & Myths About Local Economic Development Incentives” meetings are scheduled for 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday and 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

The meetings will take place at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 17346 Midland Drive.

Guest speaker will be Jeff White, Principal of Columbia Capital Management, LLC.

He will review basic economic development incentives and the important role they play in Shawnee’s economic development and continued growth of businesses.

Residents are encouraged to ask him questions.

“We are pleased to have Jeff White join us for these sessions designed to provide an overview about basic economic development incentives and the impact they have on our community,” said Shawnee Chamber President | CEO Ann Smith-Tate. “Attendees will have the opportunity to ask an industry expert their questions and leave with a better understanding of how economic development incentives work.”