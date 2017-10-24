Security seminar offered at Shawnee church

A church security seminar will be given at the Shawnee United Methodist Church, 10700 Johnson Drive, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 28.

It will be presented by Sheepdog Seminars International, a group of military and police professionals, who say about 70 people have already been killed in national church related incidents this year.

Attendees will learn exactly how to set up a security network in their churches or similar organizations.

Who should attend? Church pastors, leaders, and staff, ushers, teachers, greeters, parking attendants, school principals and teachers, police, first responders, church security teams, youth leaders, and anyone concerned about the rapid increase of violence in our communities.

Register at sheepdogsafetytraining.com under Sheepdog Seminars, Kansas City Metro.

Cost is $69.