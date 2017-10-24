Soccer roundup: Maranatha stifles Seabury; SM North falls to Olathe Northwest

The Maranatha Christian Academy boys soccer team started off the postseason strong with a 6-1 win over Bishop Seabury on Monday in the Class 4-1A Northeast regional semifinals.

Daniel Fuller and Aaron Bowlin scored two goals apiece, and Roland Hou and Mitchell Peacher also found the back of the net.

The Eagles (10-7) will play tonight's winner of Tonganoxie (14-0-2) and Eudora (5-12) at 6 p.m. Thursday at Chieftain Park for the right to advance to the quarterfinals.

Olathe Northwest 4, Shawnee Mission North 0

Shawnee Mission North suffered a 4-0 loss to Olathe Northwest in the 6A Northeast regional semifinals.

The Indians finished the season with a record of 0-15-2.