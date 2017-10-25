Aquinas upends St. James soccer, 4-1; all-EKL team announced

— St. James Academy boys soccer coach Rick Enna felt that his team was capable of another state title run despite a disappointing regular season record, but it was not to be for the Thunder.

St. Thomas Aquinas applied relentless pressure against the St. James back line and goalkeeper Jake Dunsmore with 10 corner kicks en route to handing the Thunder a 4-1 loss in the Class 5A Northeast regional semifinals on Tuesday.

"That's their thing. Aquinas is great on set pieces and they execute them well," Enna said. "Where we succeed against Aquinas is when we're able to match their intensity on the set pieces, really, and also stay discipline in the midfield. I think where the game got away from us is we lost our discipline in the midfield."

The Saints (11-4-2) struck first when Esteban Arias blasted home a cross from Jack Mason in the 29th minute. Aquinas took the 1-0 advantage into the half, but didn't waste much time in adding to its lead after the break. In the 47th minute, Arias ripped a shot off of the post before Eli Weissend tapped in the rebound opportunity to put the Saints up, 2-0.

The Thunder (4-12-1) had an answer, though, in the 52nd minute when Jonathan Bass scored on a header following a corner kick to cut the deficit in half. Enna said that the Thunder were right back in it, but the Saints responded two minutes later when Joey Caragher scored off of another Aquinas corner.

"That third goal was a killer. We just didn't mark," Enna said. "It is was it is. It this stage of the game, our guys were ready to play and so were theirs. It was a matter of who made mistakes and who executed. They did a better job executing and that's the difference."

The Saints added an insurance goal in the 77th minute from Landon Wirt to bring the final to 4-1. Aquinas advanced to the regional final against Topeka Seaman (11-6), which will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Following the match, both teams gathered as Dunsmore led both teams in prayer. Dunsmore prayed for the Thunder's rival to have a long postseason run and for the Saints to stay healthy.

Enna said the moment following the game was indicative of the type of person Dunsmore was, and that it was a testament to the respect that the two teams have for each other.

"Every guy on our team has taken a knee at some point, whether it's in practice or in games, to give thanks and to pray for our opponents. That wasn't just Jake or just St. James," Enna said. "That was St. James and Aquinas coming together as a community even though we're rivals and giving thanks for the privilege of playing this game. It's just two great communities — still a great rivalry. They got us this year. I'm already thinking about next year."

While Enna is looking forward to next year, he shared another special moment on the bench with his son, Sam Enna, following the match. The loss to the Saints marked the end of the forward's high school career, and the last time that he will be coached by his dad. Rick Enna has had the opportunity to coach three of his four kids. He coached his oldest son Steven and youngest daughter Lizzy at St. James, while his oldest daughter Emily played at Aquinas.

"This was a bittersweet game for me. I really wanted this season to last," Rick Enna said. "I started coaching in 1995 before my kids started playing soccer. It was a couple of years in, I've got this picture of me and three of my four kids. Sam wasn't even born yet."

The St. James coach added, "Here today with this game, I just coached for the last time one of my kids with Sam graduating. It's pretty amazing how time flies. It's been wonderful coaching for all of these years. I'm very excited about next year, but it's unbelievable to think that I have no more kids to coach in high school."

All-EKL team announced

Prior to the match between the Thunder and the Saints, the all-Eastern Kansas League soccer team was announced on Monday.

Dunsmore was tabbed as the EKL Goalie of the Year and a first-team selection to highlight the honors for the Thunder.

"Jake is a class act. He's a great goalie. He's kept us in many games," Enna said. "Over the years, he's helped win many games. He was a key reason that we were the state champions, and he's one of the key reasons why we felt we had another run in us this year. Whenever you have a guy that can lead from the back like that, he truly is the best keeper, I think, in the EKL and the state in my opinion."

Sam Enna and Matt DuBois were named as all-league second team selections, while James Foster, Francis Nguyen, Luis Alvarado and Bass were picked as honorable mentions.

Mill Valley junior Jake Ashford was selected as the EKL Midfielder of the Year. Ashford and Ian Carroll represented the Jaguars on the all-league first team.

The Jaguars had two second-team selection in Brock Denney and Aidan Veal, and Kyle Franklin, Isaac Knapp, Brent Stevenson and Bradley Teasley were all named as honorable mentions.

Other top all-league honors went to Blue Valley West's Noah Mabry (Forward of the Year), Bishop Miege's Alex Rotert (Defender of the Year), BV Southwest's Jason Pendleton (Coach of the Year), Blue Valley's John Dale (Assistant Coach of the Year) and Gordon Wetmore (Referee of the Year).