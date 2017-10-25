SMNW standout runner Born commits to Oklahoma State

While a navicular stress fracture has prevented Shawnee Mission Northwest senior Molly Born from going for a third straight Class 6A state country title, it hasn't kept some of the top NCAA Div. 1 programs from recruiting her.

After taking official visits to Minnesota, Utah, Iowa State and Oklahoma State this fall, Born will continue to wear orange in college, as she verbally committed on Wednesday to run at OSU.

"They are all incredible schools and athletic programs and I would be fortunate to be a part of any of them," Born said in an interview with MileSplit's Pat Melgares. "I appreciate all of the time and effort each school put in during the recruitment process."

Born continued, "I have decided to attend Oklahoma State next year to continue my academic and athletic career. Coach Dave Smith and the rest of the coaches and team made me feel right at home. I am excited about continuing to improve and being a part of such an amazing team!"

The SM Northwest standout will join an Oklahoma State team that received 19 votes in the latest USTFCCA Div. I Women's Cross Country rankings, which is the most of any school not currently in the top 30. The Cowgirls will run at the Big 12 Championships on Saturday in Round Rock, Texas. Oklahoma State finished second at the Big 12 meet last year, and 17th at the NCAA Championships.

While Born will not be competing at Saturday's state cross country meet at Rim Rock Farm due to her injury, SM Northwest assistant coach Justin Stigge confirmed to the Dispatch at the Sunflower League meet on Oct. 13 at Rim Rock Farm that the Cougar senior started running again in late September.

Born, who also missed the end of the 2017 track season, will try to round out her senior year with a bang this spring. Along with being a two-time state cross country champion, Born has won two state titles in both the 1,600 and 3,200 meters in track.

Attempts made by the Dispatch to get a hold of Born on Wednesday night were unsuccessful.