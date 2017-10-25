Soccer roundup: Mill Valley powers past Highland Park; DHS, SMNW, SJA fall

The Mill Valley soccer team coasted to a 12-1 win over Highland Park on Tuesday in the Class 5A Northeast regional semifinals.

Brent Stevenson paced the Jaguars with four goals, and Ian Carroll also had a hat trick. Jake Ashford and Eric Melendez chipped in two goals apiece while Kyle Franklin rounded out the scoring.

Mill Valley (13-4) will play host to Shawnee Heights (9-8) at 6 p.m. Thursday for a regional title. The Jaguars defeated Shawnee Heights, 5-0, on Aug. 31 for the program's 200th victory. Stevenson led the Jaguars with a hat trick.

Olathe West 3, De Soto 2 (PKs)

De Soto's dream of a long postseason run were dashed by Olathe West, as the Owls upset the Wildcats, 3-2, in penalty kicks in the 5A regional semifinals.

The Wildcats led 1-0 at halftime after Daniel Apple put one in the back of the net, but the Owls surged in front just beyond the midway mark of the second half with two goals in less than two minutes.

Sean Eggers was able to pull the Wildcats even with 7:39 to play, the match went into overtime tied at 2-2.

The Wildcats and Owls played four overtimes — two 10-minute and two five-minutes periods — before going into penalty kicks. Ethan Rodriguez converted on the first PK, but Andrew Goodman missed and Apple's shot was saved on the following two attempts for the Wildcats. The Owls made each of their first three PKs, and the Wildcats weren't able to recover.

De Soto ended the season with a record of 11-6, while Olathe West (5-12) will travel to Wyandotte (7-9-1) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday for the regional championship match.

Harmon 1, Shawnee Mission Northwest 0

A second-half goal from Harmon doomed Shawnee Mission Northwest in the Cougars' 1-0 loss to the Hawks in the 6A regional semifinals.

The Cougars finished the season with a record of 7-10. Harmon (10-5-2) will play SM East (14-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday at SM South with a spot in the quarterfinals up for grabs.

St. Thomas Aquinas 4, St. James 1

St. James couldn't keep pace with St. Thomas Aquinas in a 4-1 loss in the 5A regional semifinals.

The Saints kept the Thunder on their heels for most of the match, as they had 10 corner kicks. Esteban Arias gave Aquinas a 1-0 halftime lead after finding the back of the net in 29th minute. Eli Weissend then pushed the lead to 2-0 in the 47th minute.

The Thunder cut the deficit in half when Jonathan Bass headed home a corner kick in 52nd minute, but the Saints answered two minutes later when Joey Caragher capitalized on an Aquinas set piece.

Landon Wirt scored an insurance goal for the Saints in the 77th minute.

The Thunder's season came to a close with a record of 4-12-1. The Saints (11-4-2) will take on Topeka Seaman (11-6) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Aquinas.

A full recap of the St. James/Aquinas match will be posted later on shawneedispatch.com.