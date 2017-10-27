Maranatha boys soccer drops regional title game against Tonganoxie, 3-2, in OT

The Maranatha Christian Academy soccer team had come full circle going into Thursday's Class 4-1A Northeast regional final against Tonganoxie, but the Eagles fell just short of handing the Chieftains their first loss.

The Eagles (10-8) saw their season come to a close after a 3-2 overtime loss to the Chieftains. Tonganoxie's Bowan Jones scored the golden goal with 2:12 remaining in overtime.

The Chieftains claimed leads of 1-0 and 2-1, but Nate Raydo scored twice for the Eagles in the second half to find both equalizers.

The win for Tonganoxie (16-0-2) kept the Chieftains unbeaten going into the quarterfinals. Maranatha almost ended Tonganoxie's hopes of an unbeaten season on Sept. 22, but the Chieftains outlasted the Eagles, 4-3, in overtime. The loss went on to serve as a turning point in the season for the Eagles, though, as they won nine of their next 10 matches before meeting up with the Chieftains again on Thursday.

Tonganoxie will play host to Spring Hill (12-6) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The other 4-1A quarterfinal matches will be determined after Wichita-Trinity Academy takes on Hays at 7 tonight in the final regional title match.