De Soto wins Frontier League; MV, SJA earn first-round playoff victories

The De Soto football team earned its fourth shutout of the season with a 44-0 win over Eudora on Friday, which also clinched a Frontier League title for the Wildcats.

Brayden Brummer forced and recovered a fumble to set the tone for the Wildcats defensively, and Lucas Nascimento recorded a sack.

De Soto's rushing attack was led by Leo Oplotnik, who finished with seven carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns. Darren Winans, Trevor Watts and Bryce Mohl all chipped in a rushing touchdown apiece, as the Wildcats amassed 215 yards on the ground.

Mohl also connected with Connor Strouse for a touchdown through the air, and completed eight of his 16 passes for 126 yards.

The Wildcats were dialed in in all three facets of the game. Josh Diehl blocked a punt that went through the back of the end zone for a safety.

The win over the Cardinals gave the Wildcats a record of 8-1 overall and 2-1 in districts to clinch a spot in the 4A-I playoffs. The Wildcats will hit the road to take on Tonganoxie (9-0) at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner will play Fort Scott (7-2) or Chanute (5-4).

St. James 48, Lansing 7

St. James running backs Jack Petz and Connor Weltmer scored two touchdowns apiece to lead the Thunder to a 48-7 win over Lansing in the first round of the 5A playoffs.

Petz powered the Thunder with 118 yards on 21 carries. Weltmer chipped in 23 yards on six touches.

Luke Heller led the St. James passing attack with two touchdown passes to Mason Dunsmore, who finished with three catches for 50 yards. Heller also ran the ball seven times for 70 yards. Jack Moellers added a 40-yard touchdown strike to Michael Tujague.

The Thunder (7-2) will go up against Shawnee Heights (7-2) at 7 p.m. Friday. The location is to be determined. The winner will play either Schlagle (9-0) or Mill Valley (5-4).

Mill Valley 31, Topeka Seaman 7

Topeka Seaman struck first with a Dalton Temmon 1-yard touchdown run, but it was all Mill Valley after that in a 31-7 win for the Jaguars in the first round of the 5A playoffs.

The Jaguars did a bulk of their damage on the ground with 308 rushing yards. Cameron Young led the Jaguars with 184 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries.

Senior quarterback Brody Flaming added 94 rushing yards, and also completed 14 of his 27 passes for 178 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Two of Flaming's touchdown passes went to Logan Talley, while the other went to Evan Rice.

Jack Matchette's 23-yard field goal accounted for the Jaguars' first points in the second quarter.

Mill Valley will be on the road again to take on undefeated Schlagle at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner will play either St. James or Shawnee Heights.

Olathe South 30, Shawnee Mission Northwest 21

Shawnee Mission Northwest's season came to a close with a 30-21 loss to Olathe South.

A Dylan Brunner fumble recovery midway through the first quarter gave the Cougars momentum early when the Falcons were in the red zone. Spencer Stewart quickly led the Cougars down the field for the game's first score when he hit Caleb Addington over the middle for a touchdown.

The Falcons had turnovers on their first two drives between the Brunner fumble recovery and a BJ Harvey interception, but the Olathe South offense got rolling behind Tyler Cavil. The Olathe South running back accounted for all four of the Falcons' touchdowns. The Falcons scored 24 unanswered points with Cavil leading the charge.

The Cougars were able to cut the deficit to 24-21 with just under seven minutes remaining after touchdown runs from Travis Morrison and Ty Lindenman, but Cavil's fourth score helped to seal the deal for the Falcons. While the Cougars mounted a comeback, turnovers plagued them as well with Stewart throwing three interceptions.

Northwest ended the season with a record of 4-5. Olathe South (4-5) advanced to play Blue Valley (6-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Blue Valley North 49, SM North 13

Shawnee Mission North rounded out its season with a 49-13 loss to Blue Valley North.

Blue Valley North jumped out to a 35-0 halftime lead.

The Indians concluded the season with a record of 1-8. The Mustangs (5-4) will square off against Olathe East (5-4) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Pleasant Ridge 44, Maranatha 6

Maranatha suffered a 44-6 season-ending loss to Pleasant Ridge on Thursday.

Maranatha finished the season with an overall record of 2-7 and went 1-2 in districts. Pleasant Ridge (4-5) earned a 3A playoff berth, and will take on Nemaha Central at 7 p.m. Friday.