Maranatha’s Shiner 29th in 2A girls state cross country race

— Maranatha Christian Academy senior Savannah Shiner rounded out her high school cross country career with a 29th-place finish in the Class 2A girls race of the state meet on Saturday at Wamego Country Club.

Shiner finished with a time of 22:33.4.

Bennington won the girls race behind individual champion Halle Johnson. Yates Center junior Hadley Splechter was the individual champion in the boys race, and led the Wildcats to a state title.