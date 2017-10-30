SM North wins 6A girls XC state crown; SMN boys 4th, SMNW 6th

— Entering her fourth state cross country meet, Shawnee Mission North senior Molly Ryan only had one goal in mind on Saturday at Rim Rock Farm.

Ryan qualified individually for the Class 6A girls state race as a freshman before being a part of SM North's third-place team as a sophomore and runner-up squad as a junior. The SM North senior and the Indians finally finished their ascent to the top, as they edged Blue Valley North by three points for their first state title in school history.

"From qualifying as an individual freshman year and winning state as a team senior year, it just makes me cry happy tears even more," Ryan said. "I love them 10 times more when we go as a team. We're so close and it's so fun."

With only winning by three points, the Indians did not know immediately after the race whether they had earned the illusive state title. While SM North was a distance second to Free State in 2016, the Indians took third two years ago despite only finishing a point behind Manhattan and Free State.

Having been in the same situation before following the race, the Indians decided to go on a long cool down and agreed that no matter how the standings shook out that they were going to be supportive of each other. When they returned from the cool down, SM North head coach Aaron Davidson broke the news to his runners that they had won.

"We did a cool down for 20 minutes," junior Katie Kasunic said. "We're going up this hill and we're like, 'OK, we're going to find out when we come back. Whatever happens, we're here together.' When Davidson came up and told us, it was like the best feeling in the world."

Kasunic finished in 19 minutes even to take fifth place. The SM North junior has been the front runner for the Indians all season long, but it took a total team effort to win the meet. Senior Cassie Raines (11th place, time of 19:16.7) and sophomore Keagan Stiers (19th,19:47.6) both medaled, and there was only a 16-second gap between the Indians' fourth and seventh runners. Junior Caroline Colburn (26th, 20:04), Ryan (28th, 20:10.7), junior Abby Onnen (36th, 20:19.7) and senior Cassie Davis (37th, 20:20.6) rounded out the state championship team.

"I feel like we've gotten so much closer. Everyone is just cheering everyone on," Raines said. "We're all so supportive of each other. It was great."

The win on Saturday completed a postseason sweep for the Indians, who also won a Sunflower League title and a regional championship. The Indians won their regional with ease, but they only beat Olathe North by four points for the Sunflower League crown.

The Eagles placed three runners in the top 10 on Saturday, but Ryan finished three-tenths-of-a-second ahead of Olathe North's fourth runner, Julia Sketers, and Onnen and Davis both placed ahead of the Eagles' last three runners. Davis also finished three-tenths-of-a-second in front of Blue Valley North senior Avery Hoffpauir, who was the Mustangs' fifth runner.

"We always talk about how each person is extremely valuable on our team and we really support each other," Davis said. "Just knowing that we all gave it our all today, it's really big for us."

While the Indians wanted to prove to themselves that they could win a state title, they also were determined to get the first-place plaque for Davidson.

"I'm so proud of us because I wanted to do it for him. He's the most amazing coach you could ever ask for," Ryan said. "He deserved it almost more than we did because he's been there through thick and thin. He's just so amazing and it's just so much more fulfilling to get it for him."

Davidson deflected the credit right back to his runners for their willingness to put in the work that he asked of them.

"This group has been very coachable. You couldn't ask for more," Davidson said. "The responsibilities that our seniors have had since we got third here three years ago by a point, there has been a lot of responsibility once they realized, 'Hey, we can contend.' It's kind of good for them to earn that first-place finish."

The SM North boys squad was also in the hunt for a state title. The Indians were hoping for at least a top-three finish to earn a spot on the podium, but they fell just short after taking fourth.

"I think the boys are going to realize after today that they can be contenders, too. Today is a good experience for them," Davidson said. "We wanted a podium finish, no doubt. But I think this is going to keep us hungry."

Junior Logan Jiskra had another breakout race after finishing fourth with a time of 16:09. Jiskra shaved one minute and 26 seconds off his time from the 2016 state meet.

"His last few races have been really strong. He's been probably our most consistent runner all year," said Davidson of Jiskra. "He's not always our No. 1, but consistency — he's competed very well. It's good to see him run with that kind of confidence and know that he's coming back for another year next year."

Regional champion Joseph Coddington was the second runner for the Indians with a 23rd-place time of 16:33.2. Junior Asher Molina finished three seconds behind Coddington to take 26th place. Sophomores Blake Taylor (34th, 16:50.6) and Austin O'Dwyer (59th, 17:11.1) completed the Indians' top five. Junior Sebastian Garcia (75th, 17:21.5) and sophomore Harden Boldt (91st, 17:46.2) rounded out the fourth-place finish for SM North.

Shawnee Mission Northwest also placed in the top half of the team standings after finishing sixth. Senior Luke Sabus led the Cougars with a 17th-place time of 16:27.4 to earn a state medal. Sabus had stepped up to be the Cougars' second runner for the second half of the season, but finished seven seconds and seven places ahead of fellow senior Michael Scott to pace the team.

"He (Sabus) always tries to hang on my tail and today he wanted to beat me and that's what he did," Scott said with a laugh.

Scott wasn't satisfied with his personal performance, but he was pleased with how his teammates competed. Juniors Spencer Kaleko (46th, 17:01.4), Jackson Burnett (55th, 17:09.2) and Caleb Masters (61st, 17:13.2) came in as the Cougars' third through fifth runners, while freshman Sam Steinlicht (65th, 17:16.1) and sophomore Ryder Jarrett (73rd, 17:19.7) wrapped up the sixth-place finish for the Cougars.

"Those guys have just been trading off places every other race. In this race, they got close to each other," Scott said. "I think within 20 seconds for all of our guys who were third through seven, so that was great. We're a pretty young team, so it will be really good for next year."

Shawnee Mission Northwest junior Riley Demo and sophomore Amy Kowalczewski joined the Cougar boys squad at Rim Rock after qualifying individually for the state meet. Demo and Kowalczewski placed 50th and 62nd, respectively, with times of 20:41.1 and 20:58.6.

"We pace really well together anyway, so it was nice going together," Demo said.

Saturday marked Demo's first time running at Rim Rock this season since she was unable to run at the Sunflower League meet because of an injury. Demo was glad to run on one of her favorite courses to end the season.

"I love it. Our team trains for hills," Demo said. "This is definitely a hard course, so it was a great race."

Kowalczewski was the top finisher for the Cougars at the Sunflower League meet, but ran 43 seconds faster on Saturday than she did 15 days earlier.

"Compared to league, this was a really good race for me," Kowalczewski said.