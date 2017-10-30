St. James volleyball wins Class 5A state crown

— After finishing as the Class 5A state runner-up in 2016, the St. James Academy volleyball team returned on Friday and Saturday to the Kansas Expocentre as a more experienced and confident squad.

Behind a stifling defensive effort throughout the state tournament, the Thunder surged to their eighth state title in last 11 years by winning each match in straight sets. In pool play, St. James defeated Bishop Carroll, 25-10, 25-12; St. Thomas Aquinas, 25-19, 25-15, and Newton, 25-18, 25-17, on Friday. The Thunder then upended Goddard, 25-20, 25-18, in the semifinals and Aquinas, 25-18, 25-17, for the championship on Saturday.

Senior Allison Coens recorded 21 kills in the title match to lead the Thunder offensively, and also made big contributions defensively with being a six-rotation player in the 25-18, 25-17 victory. The LSU beach volleyball commit played in four straight state title matches — winning two of them — and enjoyed leading a sophomore and junior-laden team with fellow senior Megan Luby.

"I'm just so proud of the team and the way that they carried themselves this year and how hard they worked to achieve this goal," Coens said in a phone interview on Sunday. "I'm just so extremely excited. Words can't even express how much this season has meant to me and just the excitement of winning another state championship."

With sophomore libero Ellie Bolton leading the St. James back row, the Thunder averaged 18 digs per set on the season. St. James head coach Nancy Dorsey lauded the athletic ability and volleyball IQ of Bolton, and noted that she had plenty of help with Coens and juniors Jackie Storm, Morgan Miller and Addi Weybrew all playing at a high level defensively alongside her.

"We are just so good defensively. There is just no weak link back there," Dorsey said in a phone interview on Sunday. "Most teams have at least one person back there that you can target and say, 'OK. If we have trouble and we can't put a ball down and you need to keep it in play, this is person or the area of the court that we want to target.' We just don't have that area. We also passed as a team at a 2.5, which is so high. It just means we're in system for the entire match."

According to Weybrew, one of the keys to the Thunder's defensive success was their familiarity with each other. Weybrew, Storm and Bolton all got a taste of the state tournament last year for the first time as defensive specialists, and feel comfortable playing together.

"We're really good at communicating because we're good friends off the court, too, so I think that helps," Weybrew said after pool play on Friday. "Our chemistry on the court and off the court is good, so I think that is a big part of what makes our defense so hard to hit against."

While defense served as the Thunder's backbone during their state title run, they became more balanced offensively as the season went on. The Thunder relied heavily on Coens to record kills early in the season, but junior Audrey Klemp has given them another explosive outside hitter.

"I definitely feel a lot more comfortable out on the court now with the team," Klemp said after pool play. "Everyone is so positive with each other and we have such good team chemistry. It's pretty natural just to act confident out on the floor all of the time."

One of the most inexperienced positions for St. James going into the season was middle blocker after the Thunder graduated Chris Herron and Lauren Niesen. Sophomores Lauren Kropf and Anna Feldkamp stepped up for the Thunder in the middle, and Dorsey said they were at their best over the weekend.

"We've been talking to Anna a lot about, 'It's not about how hard you hit, it's about where you hit,'" Dorsey said. "We know where the holes are and the teams we are playing because I've watched them all play. I just shared our game plan with her and she executed it."

Dorsey added on Kropf, "She had zero experience in the middle and I think a lot of people at first may have been scratching their heads saying, 'What the heck is Dorsey doing?' I think it was one of the best decisions as a coaching staff that we made this year. Not only is she one of the hardest-working kids that I've ever coached, she just has the most positive energy."

The Thunder developed depth at the middle blocker position during their 39-6 campaign, too, with freshman Olivia Lovett sophomore Ellie Wheeler mixed into the rotation.

"Our middles have really come a long way," Dorsey said after pool play. "They're getting so much better and so much smarter, so being able to involve them more has been very important for us."

Sophomore Marea Wortmann rounded out the state championship team squad as a backup setter to Miller, who earned all-state tournament team honors with Coens and Bolton. While the Thunder will only graduate two seniors, someone will have to step in Coens' captain role, as she has filled it for the past two years. Coens cherished the opportunity to learn as much as possible from Dorsey to make herself and her teammates better.

"She has influenced me a lot. After the game, I'm always talking to her about what we could have done better, what I could have done better and how we can improve moving forward," said Coens of Dorsey. "She's really taught me to be a student of the game. She knows a whole lot about the volleyball game and she has really passed it down to me throughout the years. She's a very knowledgable person, so I love to talk to her about what she sees so I can someday be as smart as she is about volleyball."

One of Coens' favorite aspects of the tournament was realizing that even though she'll be moving on to another chapter of her volleyball career, she'll always be able to remain close to the St. James program.

"It's really awesome to see at the state tournament that we have a lot of the past players come and support us and are blowing up our phones after we won," Coens said. "It's awesome to be a part of such an amazing family at St. James. I have no doubt that I will also be one of the alumnae that will also come back and watch games in the future."